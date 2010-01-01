Latest News Editor's Choice


Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

by Simbarashe Sithole
49 mins ago
GURUVE - A senior police officer stationed at Guruve Police Station, Assistant Inspector Pwanyire, was seriously injured on Sunday morning after being struck by a speeding vehicle while manning a roadblock.


According to police sources, the officer sustained severe injuries and was airlifted from Guruve Hospital to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare for urgent medical treatment.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time of the incident and attempted to flee the scene.

"The driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, tried to escape and drove for about 15 kilometers before he was apprehended by a pursuing officer," said a police source.

Meanwhile, incidents of police officers being struck by motorists at roadblocks are reportedly on the rise in Mashonaland Central Province, with many resulting in fatalities.

Source - Byo24news

