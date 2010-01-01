Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

News / National

by Staff reporter

A senior official in Zanu-PF's secretary-general's office has clarified that internal circulars issued by the secretary-general take precedence over those from party departments, unless formally overturned by the Presidium. This clarification comes amid ongoing tensions over conflicting circulars concerning business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei's attempted co-option into the party's influential Central Committee.The official's comments follow revelations that Zanu-PF's legal affairs secretary Patrick Chinamasa sought to withdraw a directive issued by secretary-general Obert Mpofu regarding the controversial co-option process. Mpofu's initial circular, dated June 5, effectively blocked Tagwirei's entry into the 342-member Central Committee. However, on June 30, Chinamasa issued his own circular purporting to withdraw Mpofu's directive.The official, speaking to The NewsHawks, firmly stated that Chinamasa lacked both the authority and procedural standing to override Mpofu's directive."The secretary-general's office ranks above the legal affairs department in the party hierarchy. It reports directly to the Presidium — the President, two deputies, and the chairperson — and is responsible for administering the entire party," the official said. "Therefore, a circular issued by the secretary-general cannot be withdrawn by a mere head of department unless through mutual agreement, which itself would still be irregular if not sanctioned by the Presidium."The official further explained that Chinamasa, despite his seniority in government and the ruling party, remains junior to Mpofu in Zanu-PF's internal structure."In terms of hierarchy, Chinamasa is junior to Mpofu, so he cannot withdraw circulars or communications issued by Mpofu. This is clearly outlined in the party's constitution, procedures, and workflows," the official said.He added: "Only the office that issues a circular can withdraw it. In this case, Mpofu's circular remains valid, and Chinamasa's attempt to withdraw it is null and void. That's why provinces like Matabeleland South are continuing to follow Mpofu's directive as the guiding position on the matter."The official also alleged that Chinamasa's intervention was motivated by personal ties rather than party principles."Chinamasa is only doing this to support his long-time friend Tagwirei. They became closely aligned during the Command Agriculture period from 2016 to 2018. This is less about party procedure and more about personal loyalty," the official said.The controversy has exposed deep fissures within Zanu-PF, particularly between factions aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. Mpofu, a key ally of Chiwenga, has been instrumental in blocking Tagwirei's Central Committee bid, while Chinamasa's actions reflect efforts by Tagwirei's backers within the Mnangagwa camp to salvage his position.As things stand, Mpofu's June 5 circular remains the guiding document on the co-option process, effectively sidelining Tagwirei from the Central Committee and highlighting ongoing power struggles at the heart of the ruling party.