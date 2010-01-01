Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa's skipping the private burial of former Deputy President David Mabuza was a telltale sign that the two did not have a good relationship. 

This was according to political analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, who also accused Ramaphosa of being dishonest during his eulogy speech at the funeral on Saturday.

It has been alleged that Mabuza and Ramaphosa did not see eye to eye, especially following the outcomes of the ANC's conference in 2022, which saw Mabuza vacate his office.

The family confirmed that Ramaphosa and other ANC officials were invited to attend the burial.

Mabuza passed away last week at the age of 64, following a short illness. He was buried at a family burial site in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

During the morning session, held at his home, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe handed over the party flag, which had draped Mabuza's coffin, to the family. 

The coffin was then draped in the national flag as the ceremony was handed over to the military in accordance with the Category Two State Funeral protocol.

However, it was the current Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, who handed over the national flag to Mabuza's wife, Nohlanhla, before he was laid to rest. 

According to Breakfast, this was strange.

"It is very strange for him to leave before the coffin is lowered into the grave. It is unusual," he said. 

Asked why the President did not go to the burial site, ANC Mpumalanga spokesperson, Sasekani Manzini, said questions should be sent to the national leadership. 

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the family spoke at the funeral and nothing was demonstrable that Mabuza's family was angry. 

The party's spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the family expressly requested a private burial and to suggest anything else was disingenuous. 

"Until he took his last breath, the deputy president remained loyal and committed to the ANC," she said.

The family's spokesperson, Desmond Moela, confirmed that Ramaphosa, along with the ANC's top brass and members and the national executive committee (NEC) and the provincial executive committee (PEC), were invited to the burial site but had "other engagements". 

"The top seven and members of the NEC and PEC were invited, but some, including the President, issued apologies to the family because they had other engagements. That is why the President delegated the Deputy President to hand the national flag over to the flag," said Moela.

Mantashe, Mabuza and Mashatile had worked together ahead of the ANC 2017 conference and successfully installed Ramaphosa as party president.

The trio agreed that instead of having the Mpumalanga delegates vote for either Ramaphosa or his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, they should rather split their votes in the name of uniting the party.

This propelled Ramaphosa to the party's presidency and Mabuza as his deputy,  seemingly solidifying their partnership. 

However, Mabuza's influence within the government appeared to diminish. He was not as visible or actively involved in key decision-making processes as some had anticipated.

This led to speculation about a growing rift between him and Ramaphosa, with some allegations suggesting Ramaphosa strategically sidelined him after securing the presidency.

During his speech yesterday, Ramaphosa described Mabuza as a reliable and dignified leader, adding that he was not someone who sought the limelight but rather chose to work diligently behind the scenes.

He also said Mabuza was dependable, reliable and an excellent deputy.

However, Breakfast this speech was far from the truth, adding that Ramaphosa was not honest about his relationship with Mabuza.

"Ramaphosa did not paint an honest picture of his relationship with Mabuza. Why would Mabuza leave the office before his term ends? He never had the support of Ramaphosa's faction. He was not given prominent tasks to shine. I don't think they had a good relationship. The President was not honest in his speech," he said.

Meanwhile, political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said the absence of Ramaphosa and other ANC officials at the burial site was in keeping with the expressed wishes of the family, while Professor Zondi Siphamandla Zondi said the family announced it would be a private burial, meaning family members.

"Therefore, public officials like ANC and government figures would have been gatecrashing to go there."

Source - iol
