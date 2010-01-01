Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Zion church in Plumtree where two male congregants fought for a girl.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Thumelo Moyo (19) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge.Thumelo is being accused of assaulting Isheunopa Moyo, but the duo is not related.Nembaware sentenced Thumelo to one year in prison, which was conditionally suspended to 210 hours of community service.Prosecutor Sheila Nyathi told the court that Thumelo suspected that his churchmate Isheunopa had impregnated his girlfriend.On June 22, the convict instructed the complainant to step outside the church to discuss the matter, and the complainant complied.While outside, the assailant assaulted the complainant several times with open hands.Isheunopa filed a police report, leading to the arrest of Thumelo.