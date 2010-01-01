Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at Zion church in Plumtree where two male congregants fought for a girl.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts where Thumelo Moyo (19) appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing an assault charge.

Thumelo is being accused of assaulting Isheunopa Moyo, but the duo is not related.

Nembaware sentenced Thumelo to one year in prison, which was conditionally suspended to 210 hours of community service.

Prosecutor Sheila Nyathi told the court that Thumelo suspected that his churchmate Isheunopa had impregnated his girlfriend.

On June 22, the convict instructed the complainant to step outside the church to discuss the matter, and the complainant complied.

While outside, the assailant assaulted the complainant several times with open hands.

Isheunopa filed a police report, leading to the arrest of Thumelo.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

6 mins ago | 1 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 811 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 602 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

14 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

14 hrs ago | 786 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

15 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 546 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 326 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 154 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 355 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 604 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 206 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 904 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

23 hrs ago | 310 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

23 hrs ago | 90 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

23 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

23 hrs ago | 469 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

23 hrs ago | 262 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

23 hrs ago | 206 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

23 hrs ago | 212 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

23 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

23 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

23 hrs ago | 107 Views