Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

News / National

by Staff reporter

A storm is brewing in Zimbabwe's agricultural sector after the government allocated a farm to businessman Billy Rautenbach, displacing farmers who had been allocated and developed the land during the controversial land reform programme. The land, known as Springs Farm, spans about 600 hectares and had been occupied by local farmers - including war veterans - for over two decades.





On June 5, 2025, the farm was officially transferred to Rautenbach's company, Marimba Residential Properties Limited, before a High Court challenge by the displaced farmers could be heard. The legal case is scheduled for July 17.





Among those affected by the relocation are prominent figures such as former Chitungwiza mayor and Zanu-PF central committee member Joseph Macheka, retired army major Alfred Chademana, and war veterans including Chikomo, Mangisa, and Muza. Notably, Chikomo's son Uniko was recently honoured as one of the young farmers of the year for 2024 by the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development ministry.





The displaced farmers had their offer letters withdrawn despite making long-term investments on the property and have since applied to the High Court to halt the transfer. The controversy extends to neighboring Stuhm Farm, where nearly 200 stands covering about 400 hectares were sold to legislators and government officials in 2019 but have since been allocated to Rautenbach.





Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka and Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe have faced heavy criticism amid accusations of favouring Rautenbach and undermining the land reform programme. In a March 14, 2025 letter, Minister Garwe offered Rautenbach over 1,000 hectares - including Springs and Stuhm farms - as compensation for his claim over 180 hectares in Harare's Aspindale Park. However, court records indicate that Rautenbach's claim to Aspindale was dismissed in a 2019 High Court ruling, with Justice Philda Muzofa ruling that his companies had no legal title to the land.





The reallocation has also negatively impacted current and former MPs who were granted leases on Stuhm Farm under a government programme intended to urbanize the land. Many had invested in infrastructure such as joint ventures and irrigation, with agreements running through 2029.





This unfolding dispute raises serious questions about Zimbabwe's land tenure policies and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's title deeds programme, which seeks to secure property rights for citizens. Critics argue the recent reallocation contradicts these goals by displacing established farmers in favor of a private developer.





Uniko Chikomo, one of the affected farmers and son of a war veteran, expressed frustration over the process, highlighting his family's contributions to land development and questioning the fairness of the decision.





Former legislator Trevor Saruwaka, who served as MP for Mutasa Central from 2018 to 2023 and now serves as secretary of the Stuhm Residents Association, accused the government of corruption. He said: "More than 80 current and former MPs across the political divide were allocated land here, including senior ministry officials. We suspect corruption because over 1,000 hectares were given to Rautenbach, far exceeding the approximately 100 hectares he claims. The allocation happened even while the matter is before the courts."





Retired Major Alfred Chademana, whose 100-hectare farm is part of the reallocated Springs Farm, recounted his shock when officials began inspections in 2023 and later withdrew his offer letter in 2024, citing urban expansion plans. "We were told to leave without any compensation," he said, adding that his appeals to ministers Masuka and Garwe were fruitless. "Minister Garwe said it was a directive from the President, but I doubt that. Why does Rautenbach's claim supersede ours? This is outrageous."





While Ministers Masuka and Garwe were unavailable for comment, official documents confirm the farm's handover to Rautenbach occurred on June 5.





As legal and political scrutiny intensifies, the case spotlights the deep divisions and tensions surrounding land ownership, governance, and transparency in Zimbabwe. The High Court ruling on July 17 will be closely watched by stakeholders across the country.