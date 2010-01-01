Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

News / National

by Staff reporter

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, who is son to an illegal Mozambican immigrant, has issued a stern warning to controversial Zimbabwean activist Rutendo Matinyarare, threatening to deport him if his party comes to power in South Africa.





Mashaba declared that deporting Matinyarare would be one of the party's top priorities, vowing not only to expel him but also to permanently bar him from returning to the country.





This sharp political confrontation followed Matinyarare's public criticism of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, a senior police officer, accusing him of failing to effectively tackle crime within the police force during his leadership.





Mashaba reacted swiftly and decisively on social media platform X, describing Matinyarare as a "toxic" foreign national.





"If ActionSA comes to power, Rutendo Matinyarare will be one of the first foreign nationals to be deported and permanently barred from re-entering this country," Mashaba stated. "We will not tolerate those who disrespect South Africans while enjoying the benefits of being here."





The exchange has reignited debates surrounding the role of foreign nationals in South African political discussions, with Mashaba reinforcing his party's hardline stance on immigration and calling for greater accountability from foreigners involved in local politics