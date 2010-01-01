Latest News Editor's Choice


2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

by Staff reporter
Two Zimbabweans living in Canada, Anotida Maziriri and Edmore Mafuwe, tragically died in a car crash on Saturday night in Edmonton while on their way to the ‘Ndini Mukudzeyi' concert.


Reports indicate that the fatal accident occurred when the vehicle failed to negotiate a sharp curve, causing a crash that claimed both lives at the scene.


A friend, Apost Precious Matope, expressed his grief on social media, mourning the loss of Edmore Mafuwe Jr. He wrote, "Rest in peace Edmore Mafuwe junior, as Glory Days we have been robbed. You were such a good young man. Gutted. To the Mafuwe family, may the good Lord comfort you."


The sudden deaths have left the Zimbabwean community in Canada shocked and mourning the loss of two young lives.



