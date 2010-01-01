Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Perennial sewer problems remain one of the most pressing challenges facing Chitungwiza Municipality, although the local authority has recorded some improvements in certain areas, Mayor Councillor Rosaria Mangoma has revealed.





Speaking at the 498th Ordinary Council meeting held on Friday, Cllr Mangoma highlighted Rufaro as one area showing signs of progress. Historically a hotspot for sewer bursts, she noted that during a recent visit there were no active bursts, though the area remains vulnerable and requires close monitoring.





However, the situation at Tangenhamo Primary School was less encouraging, with raw sewage visibly flowing - a condition deemed unacceptable and a serious threat to residents' health and dignity.





Mayor Mangoma praised the Department of Works for responding promptly to her concerns. "They assured me that remedial work at Rufaro will commence soon, and I urge that this promise be matched with swift and visible action on the ground," she said.





She emphasized the importance of completing sewer rehabilitation projects on schedule and, where possible, expediting them. "Our people deserve better," she stressed.





Acknowledging the challenges posed by outdated and inadequate equipment, Cllr Mangoma called for strengthened revenue-generating strategies to allow reinvestment in critical infrastructure and machinery essential for effective service delivery.





In this regard, she urged the municipality to intensify efforts to bring informal vendors into the formal system, ensure their operations are regularized, and that they contribute lawfully and transparently to council revenue.





"Let us confront the reality that many informal traders operate daily without contributing anything to council, yet they are paying space barons," she remarked.





She also underscored the need to tighten credit control, warning that the council cannot continue providing services while debts accumulate unchecked. "We must follow up on all council debtors. Every dollar recovered is a step closer to improved service delivery," Cllr Mangoma stated.





On a positive note, she commended the team responsible for completing road works at the Chinembiri intersection, calling it a welcome development that demonstrates the potential for progress when service delivery is prioritized.





As Chitungwiza continues to tackle its sewer challenges, Mayor Mangoma's remarks reflect a commitment to improving infrastructure while addressing revenue and operational inefficiencies critical to sustainable service delivery.