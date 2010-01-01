Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Sables are just one victory away from booking their place at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia after a thrilling 29-23 semi-final win over Kenya at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, yesterday.





The hard-fought triumph propelled Zimbabwe into the Rugby Africa Cup final, where they will face long-time rivals Namibia this Saturday, with direct qualification to the expanded 24-nation tournament at stake.





As defending champions, the Sables had previously dispatched Morocco convincingly, 43-8, in the quarterfinals last week. Their journey to the final has been marked by determination and grit.





In the semi-final clash against Kenya, Zimbabwe trailed 13-18 at halftime, hurt by a costly intercept try just before the break. However, the Sables showed remarkable resilience in the second half. Key contributions from their foreign-based professionals, notably fly-half Ian Prior, were instrumental in shifting momentum and securing the victory.





Strong game management in the final quarter allowed Zimbabwe to hold on and close out the match, much to the delight of captain Hilton Mudariki.





"It's always a tough game against Kenya, but I'm happy with the results and the way the guys played. Going into halftime behind, there was calmness in the changing room - no one was panicking. It's credit to the way the guys fought," Mudariki said post-match.





Their upcoming final opponent Namibia earned their spot earlier in the day with a composed 21-7 victory over Algeria. The final in Kampala promises a high-stakes encounter, as the winner gains automatic entry to the Rugby World Cup, marking Zimbabwe's first appearance since 1991.





For the runner-up, hope remains through a more challenging route via the final qualification tournament - a repechage round-robin event involving teams from South America, Europe, Asia, and the African runner-up.





Still, Zimbabwe's focus is firmly on the upcoming final. With confidence high after their comeback win against Kenya, the Sables are motivated to end a 36-year World Cup absence.





As the Sables prepare to face Namibia, they know that one more heroic performance could secure their place in history and cement Zimbabwe's return to rugby's biggest stage.