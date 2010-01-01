Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Japan today ahead of Zimbabwe's National Day celebrations at the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai on Wednesday. His visit is part of efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and deepen bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Japan.


Ahead of the National Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa will tomorrow lead a high-level business forum and investment conference aimed at promoting Zimbabwe's vast economic opportunities to Japanese investors and international business delegations. The forum is expected to highlight key sectors including mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and innovation, positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive destination for foreign investment.


During his visit, the President is also scheduled to engage with Zimbabweans living in Japan in a move aimed at fostering stronger ties with the diaspora community and updating them on developments back home.


Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan, Mr Steward Nyakotyo, said the events presented a valuable opportunity to showcase the country's cultural heritage, socio-economic progress, and diverse investment prospects on the global stage.


"We are very excited and grateful that His Excellency has found it necessary to travel all the way to Japan to spearhead our national efforts to showcase the country's potential," said Ambassador Nyakotyo. "Potential in the area of tourism, national heritage, our economy, investments in various sectors, and also innovation in general in the various fields that our economy is currently engaged in."


Zimbabwe will hold its National Day celebrations on July 16, with the country expected to take centre stage at the expo. Activities will include the raising of the national flag, the playing of both Zimbabwe and Japan's anthems, and an address by President Mnangagwa highlighting Zimbabwe's progress and opportunities.


Cultural performances from artists representing Zimbabwe's diverse traditions and heritage will complement the day's activities, giving visitors a taste of the nation's vibrant cultural identity.


"We are glad we are here to show Japan and share with the Japanese, as well as with people from other corners of the world, our culture, our economy, our people, and what we have to offer as a member of the international community," said Ambassador Nyakotyo.


He also applauded the strong existing relations between Zimbabwe and Japan, highlighting Japan's role in supporting Zimbabwe's development through various initiatives in health, agriculture, infrastructure, and mining. Ambassador Nyakotyo cited Japan's ongoing work on the North-South Corridor road project, a vital infrastructure link extending from Marongora to Lions Den, as an example of the fruitful partnership between the two nations.


"There are prospects for Japanese companies to invest in Zimbabwe in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and tourism," he added.


Zimbabwe is one of 158 countries and seven international organisations participating in Expo 2025 Osaka, which runs from April 13 to October 13. The global exposition, held every five years, brings nations together to showcase innovations aimed at tackling some of humanity's most pressing challenges under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."


This year's event is taking place in Osaka, Japan's second-largest metropolitan area, and is expected to attract millions of visitors from around the world. Zimbabwe's participation offers a strategic platform to promote its investment opportunities, cultural heritage, and developmental aspirations to a global audience.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 798 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 598 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

14 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

14 hrs ago | 774 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

14 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 541 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 320 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 349 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 601 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 894 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 hrs ago | 307 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

22 hrs ago | 90 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

22 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

22 hrs ago | 466 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

22 hrs ago | 257 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

22 hrs ago | 203 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

22 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

22 hrs ago | 208 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

22 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

22 hrs ago | 106 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

23 hrs ago | 62 Views