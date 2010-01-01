Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Japan today ahead of Zimbabwe's National Day celebrations at the World Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai on Wednesday. His visit is part of efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and deepen bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Japan.





Ahead of the National Day commemorations, President Mnangagwa will tomorrow lead a high-level business forum and investment conference aimed at promoting Zimbabwe's vast economic opportunities to Japanese investors and international business delegations. The forum is expected to highlight key sectors including mining, agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and innovation, positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive destination for foreign investment.





During his visit, the President is also scheduled to engage with Zimbabweans living in Japan in a move aimed at fostering stronger ties with the diaspora community and updating them on developments back home.





Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan, Mr Steward Nyakotyo, said the events presented a valuable opportunity to showcase the country's cultural heritage, socio-economic progress, and diverse investment prospects on the global stage.





"We are very excited and grateful that His Excellency has found it necessary to travel all the way to Japan to spearhead our national efforts to showcase the country's potential," said Ambassador Nyakotyo. "Potential in the area of tourism, national heritage, our economy, investments in various sectors, and also innovation in general in the various fields that our economy is currently engaged in."





Zimbabwe will hold its National Day celebrations on July 16, with the country expected to take centre stage at the expo. Activities will include the raising of the national flag, the playing of both Zimbabwe and Japan's anthems, and an address by President Mnangagwa highlighting Zimbabwe's progress and opportunities.





Cultural performances from artists representing Zimbabwe's diverse traditions and heritage will complement the day's activities, giving visitors a taste of the nation's vibrant cultural identity.





"We are glad we are here to show Japan and share with the Japanese, as well as with people from other corners of the world, our culture, our economy, our people, and what we have to offer as a member of the international community," said Ambassador Nyakotyo.





He also applauded the strong existing relations between Zimbabwe and Japan, highlighting Japan's role in supporting Zimbabwe's development through various initiatives in health, agriculture, infrastructure, and mining. Ambassador Nyakotyo cited Japan's ongoing work on the North-South Corridor road project, a vital infrastructure link extending from Marongora to Lions Den, as an example of the fruitful partnership between the two nations.





"There are prospects for Japanese companies to invest in Zimbabwe in sectors such as manufacturing, mining, and tourism," he added.





Zimbabwe is one of 158 countries and seven international organisations participating in Expo 2025 Osaka, which runs from April 13 to October 13. The global exposition, held every five years, brings nations together to showcase innovations aimed at tackling some of humanity's most pressing challenges under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."





This year's event is taking place in Osaka, Japan's second-largest metropolitan area, and is expected to attract millions of visitors from around the world. Zimbabwe's participation offers a strategic platform to promote its investment opportunities, cultural heritage, and developmental aspirations to a global audience.