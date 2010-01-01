Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

News / National

by Staff reporter

Criminal syndicates are allegedly selling fake Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) first aid certificates in a countrywide scam that the humanitarian organisation has described as both dangerous and illegal, warning it undermines the integrity of emergency health services and endangers lives.





The ZRCS, which is the country's leading provider of first aid and health care training services to individuals, groups, and corporates, raised alarm over the scam this week. The organisation operates several accredited training centres across Zimbabwe and is widely recognised for equipping thousands of Zimbabweans with internationally recognised qualifications, particularly for those seeking employment abroad as health care assistants in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and various European nations.





Investigations have revealed that criminal networks are operating in major centres, including Bulawayo, Hwange, and Harare, where they are advertising the fake certificates on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. The counterfeit documents, which fraudulently bear the ZRCS logo and other official markings, are being sold on the black market for around US$120 and can reportedly be delivered within 24 hours.





In a statement, the ZRCS condemned the scam and warned of its grave implications. "The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has noted with concern the rise in fraudulent first aid training and fake certificates being issued in our name. These counterfeit documents not only mislead the public but also compromise the quality of emergency response skills needed to save lives," said the organisation.





The ZRCS urged the public to exercise caution and ensure they only enrol for courses at authorised Zimbabwe Red Cross training centres. It also reminded employers to verify the legitimacy of any first aid certificates with its offices or by scanning the QR code embedded on authentic documents.





"We urge members of the public and prospective employers to report any suspicious training or certificates to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society or the nearest police station. Using or accepting fake certificates is dangerous and illegal. Only genuine Zimbabwe Red Cross Society training guarantees internationally recognised first aid skills," the organisation said.





The Red Cross fears that the proliferation of these fake certificates could lead to individuals falsely claiming to have life-saving skills they do not possess, potentially putting lives at risk in critical situations where proper emergency response is required.





The organisation's appeal for vigilance comes amid growing concern that Zimbabwe's unemployment crisis has created fertile ground for such scams, as desperate job seekers turn to fraudulent means to enhance their chances of securing opportunities abroad.