Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views

Criminal syndicates are allegedly selling fake Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) first aid certificates in a countrywide scam that the humanitarian organisation has described as both dangerous and illegal, warning it undermines the integrity of emergency health services and endangers lives.


The ZRCS, which is the country's leading provider of first aid and health care training services to individuals, groups, and corporates, raised alarm over the scam this week. The organisation operates several accredited training centres across Zimbabwe and is widely recognised for equipping thousands of Zimbabweans with internationally recognised qualifications, particularly for those seeking employment abroad as health care assistants in countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and various European nations.


Investigations have revealed that criminal networks are operating in major centres, including Bulawayo, Hwange, and Harare, where they are advertising the fake certificates on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp. The counterfeit documents, which fraudulently bear the ZRCS logo and other official markings, are being sold on the black market for around US$120 and can reportedly be delivered within 24 hours.


In a statement, the ZRCS condemned the scam and warned of its grave implications. "The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has noted with concern the rise in fraudulent first aid training and fake certificates being issued in our name. These counterfeit documents not only mislead the public but also compromise the quality of emergency response skills needed to save lives," said the organisation.


The ZRCS urged the public to exercise caution and ensure they only enrol for courses at authorised Zimbabwe Red Cross training centres. It also reminded employers to verify the legitimacy of any first aid certificates with its offices or by scanning the QR code embedded on authentic documents.


"We urge members of the public and prospective employers to report any suspicious training or certificates to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society or the nearest police station. Using or accepting fake certificates is dangerous and illegal. Only genuine Zimbabwe Red Cross Society training guarantees internationally recognised first aid skills," the organisation said.


The Red Cross fears that the proliferation of these fake certificates could lead to individuals falsely claiming to have life-saving skills they do not possess, potentially putting lives at risk in critical situations where proper emergency response is required.


The organisation's appeal for vigilance comes amid growing concern that Zimbabwe's unemployment crisis has created fertile ground for such scams, as desperate job seekers turn to fraudulent means to enhance their chances of securing opportunities abroad.



Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 788 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 590 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

13 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

14 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 598 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 888 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

22 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

22 hrs ago | 459 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

22 hrs ago | 253 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

22 hrs ago | 202 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

22 hrs ago | 205 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

22 hrs ago | 106 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

22 hrs ago | 61 Views