Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

State closes case against Harare couple

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views

The State has closed its case against a Harare couple, Clark Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Makoni, who are facing allegations of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Gideon Gono. The prosecution led its final witness, Eric Chacha from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), who investigated the case.


According to the State, Gono engaged the services of the Makonis in July 2017 to manage his businesses, including Valley Lodge. Prosecutors allege the couple forged a CR14 company registration form for Valley Lodge (Pvt) Ltd, fraudulently appointing Clark Makoni as a director and company secretary while Beverly Makoni was also appointed as a director. The State further claims the pair illegally changed signatories on Valley Lodge's ZB Bank account, using the changes to siphon funds from the business.


During cross-examination, Chacha was asked to clarify who the original signatories on the bank account were before the alleged fraudulent changes. He testified that the original signatories were Gideon Gono and a person identified only as Omar. He was also questioned on whether the investigation had established if the Makonis had received money from Valley Lodge directly into their personal bank accounts. Chacha admitted that his investigation found funds had been transferred to Ark Properties but did not link the couple's personal accounts directly to the alleged siphoned funds.


The Makonis, through their lawyer Admire Rubaya, have dismissed the allegations as malicious and claimed they are part of a smear campaign intended to tarnish their reputations. They maintain that the charges are baseless and politically motivated. The defence also raised concerns about the handling of the case, noting that the alleged offence occurred in Mutare but the investigation was curiously assigned to a Harare-based investigator.


Rubaya advised the court that the defence will file its application on July 22, with the State expected to respond by July 24. Regional Magistrate Stanford Mambanje indicated that he will deliver a ruling on the matter on July 28.


The case centres on claims that the couple manipulated company documents and banking arrangements to defraud Gono through Valley Lodge. However, the Makonis argue that the case lacks merit and was designed purely to damage their standing. The coming weeks will determine whether the court believes the State has established a prima facie case or whether the couple will walk free from the fraud allegations.



Source - H-Metro

Comments


Must Read

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

3 hrs ago | 382 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 788 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 590 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

13 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

13 hrs ago | 766 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

14 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 535 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 315 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 599 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 888 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

22 hrs ago | 89 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

22 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

22 hrs ago | 459 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

22 hrs ago | 439 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

22 hrs ago | 253 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

22 hrs ago | 202 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

22 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

22 hrs ago | 205 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

22 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

22 hrs ago | 106 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

22 hrs ago | 61 Views