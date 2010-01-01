Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views

Urban councils in Matabeleland North have initiated a comprehensive programme to modernise waste water treatment and reticulation systems as part of efforts to improve environmental safety and drive socio-economic development through infrastructure investment.


This was revealed at the Matabeleland North Investment Indaba 2025, held last week in Umguza District, where key stakeholders gathered to explore investment opportunities across the province.


Freedom Sibanda, a housing officer with Lupane Local Board, who represented urban councils at the event, said the province was prioritising modern, efficient infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and improve public health standards.


As part of this initiative, Sibanda announced that work was already underway to rehabilitate and upgrade the Empumalanga Township waste water treatment plant at a cost of US$500,000. The project aims to ensure the plant aligns with modern environmental and operational standards.

"We have also embarked on a sewage reticulation system in Lupane aimed at establishing an efficient waste water treatment plant and reticulation network to cover the entire ward 1 area, at a cost of US$18 million," Sibanda said during his presentation.


The Lupane Local Board is also working on servicing residential stands at the Mtshibini Housing Scheme, which comprises 898 high-density stands, nine flats, a primary school, a sports and recreational facility, and a fuel filling station. Sibanda confirmed that the layout plan for the project has already been approved.


In addition, the province is rolling out the Hlangabeza Housing Scheme in Nkayi Rural District Council, which will see 786 high-density stands and 14 flats constructed at a cost of US$5 million.


Matabeleland North's urban and rural councils are positioning themselves for investment, leveraging the province's vast natural resources and cultural heritage. The province is home to coal and gold deposits in Hwange, Umguza and Bubi, as well as coal bed methane, gas, lithium, tantalum, and tin in Hwange and Lupane.


Agricultural opportunities also abound, with arable land available in Umguza, Kusile, and Bubi districts, while tourism continues to thrive through natural wonders such as Victoria Falls and wildlife-rich areas like Hwange, Tsholotsho, Binga, and Victoria Falls.


The region is also renowned for its flora diversity, including the prized teak hardwood belt in Nkayi, Kusile, and Hwange, alongside heritage sites like the Pupu Shrine and Batonga Heritage Site.


Covering 75,025 square kilometres and home to an estimated 827,626 people according to the 2022 census, the province's capital is Lupane. Sibanda noted that Matabeleland North's natural resources, coupled with strategic infrastructure development, present significant opportunities for investors.


"There are vast opportunities for energy generation here, particularly solar energy, given the province's abundant sunshine as highlighted in the Ramsar Site reports for Victoria Falls," said Sibanda.


Stakeholders at the Investment Indaba underscored the need for modern infrastructure to underpin sustainable development and unlock the province's full economic potential.


The ongoing modernisation of waste water infrastructure and housing development reflects the province's commitment to achieving these goals while ensuring environmental sustainability and improved living standards for residents.



Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Fiddles, #Govt

Comments


Must Read

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 803 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

14 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

14 hrs ago | 776 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

14 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

17 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 542 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 351 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 602 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 362 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 896 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 hrs ago | 310 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

22 hrs ago | 90 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

22 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

22 hrs ago | 466 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

22 hrs ago | 261 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

22 hrs ago | 204 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

22 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

23 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

23 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

23 hrs ago | 106 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

23 hrs ago | 63 Views