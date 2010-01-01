Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

News / National

by Staff reporter

Urban councils in Matabeleland North have initiated a comprehensive programme to modernise waste water treatment and reticulation systems as part of efforts to improve environmental safety and drive socio-economic development through infrastructure investment.





This was revealed at the Matabeleland North Investment Indaba 2025, held last week in Umguza District, where key stakeholders gathered to explore investment opportunities across the province.





Freedom Sibanda, a housing officer with Lupane Local Board, who represented urban councils at the event, said the province was prioritising modern, efficient infrastructure to stimulate economic growth and improve public health standards.





As part of this initiative, Sibanda announced that work was already underway to rehabilitate and upgrade the Empumalanga Township waste water treatment plant at a cost of US$500,000. The project aims to ensure the plant aligns with modern environmental and operational standards.

"We have also embarked on a sewage reticulation system in Lupane aimed at establishing an efficient waste water treatment plant and reticulation network to cover the entire ward 1 area, at a cost of US$18 million," Sibanda said during his presentation.





The Lupane Local Board is also working on servicing residential stands at the Mtshibini Housing Scheme, which comprises 898 high-density stands, nine flats, a primary school, a sports and recreational facility, and a fuel filling station. Sibanda confirmed that the layout plan for the project has already been approved.





In addition, the province is rolling out the Hlangabeza Housing Scheme in Nkayi Rural District Council, which will see 786 high-density stands and 14 flats constructed at a cost of US$5 million.





Matabeleland North's urban and rural councils are positioning themselves for investment, leveraging the province's vast natural resources and cultural heritage. The province is home to coal and gold deposits in Hwange, Umguza and Bubi, as well as coal bed methane, gas, lithium, tantalum, and tin in Hwange and Lupane.





Agricultural opportunities also abound, with arable land available in Umguza, Kusile, and Bubi districts, while tourism continues to thrive through natural wonders such as Victoria Falls and wildlife-rich areas like Hwange, Tsholotsho, Binga, and Victoria Falls.





The region is also renowned for its flora diversity, including the prized teak hardwood belt in Nkayi, Kusile, and Hwange, alongside heritage sites like the Pupu Shrine and Batonga Heritage Site.





Covering 75,025 square kilometres and home to an estimated 827,626 people according to the 2022 census, the province's capital is Lupane. Sibanda noted that Matabeleland North's natural resources, coupled with strategic infrastructure development, present significant opportunities for investors.





"There are vast opportunities for energy generation here, particularly solar energy, given the province's abundant sunshine as highlighted in the Ramsar Site reports for Victoria Falls," said Sibanda.





Stakeholders at the Investment Indaba underscored the need for modern infrastructure to underpin sustainable development and unlock the province's full economic potential.





The ongoing modernisation of waste water infrastructure and housing development reflects the province's commitment to achieving these goals while ensuring environmental sustainability and improved living standards for residents.