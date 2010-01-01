Latest News Editor's Choice


Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago

Police officers in uniform are strictly prohibited from entering betting shops or gambling in casinos in Zimbabwe, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi has revealed.


Comm Nyathi made the announcement in Harare over the weekend while addressing delegates at the inaugural National Forum on Responsible Betting, held at Alex Sports Club. The conference attracted a full house of key stakeholders in Zimbabwe's fast-growing betting industry, including government officials, regulators, and major betting operators.


The conference, organised in partnership with the Lotteries and Gaming Board and the Ministry of Home Affairs, aimed to promote responsible betting practices and tackle the rising risks associated with gambling addiction, fraud, and illegal operations.


Comm Nyathi expressed concern over recent images circulating on social media showing uniformed police officers placing bets in betting shops. He warned that this conduct tarnishes the image of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and contravenes established protocols.


"Police officers in uniform are not allowed to enter betting shops or gamble. Any officer found disregarding this will be dealt with accordingly," Comm Nyathi said.


"The ZRP has specialised compliance units that conduct proper inspections in these establishments. These officers operate as teams, not as individuals loitering in gambling premises under the guise of compliance checks."


He also urged betting operators to comply with legal obligations, including barring under-18s from accessing betting facilities.


Casino operators at the conference confirmed their strict policies that prohibit entry to uniformed officers and soldiers who wish to gamble on their premises.


The betting industry in Zimbabwe has seen rapid growth, creating employment opportunities and contributing to fiscal revenues. However, the conference highlighted the need for robust regulation to protect the public and uphold ethical standards.


The dangers of irresponsible gambling were underscored through recent court cases, such as that of William Gonese (28), a former Baker's Inn shift manager sentenced to 10 years in jail for stealing US$3,420 from his employer to fuel his gambling addiction. His case involved Kandege (Aviator), a popular game that has taken Zimbabwe's betting sector by storm.


Betting industry representatives argued that not all crimes blamed on gambling can be directly linked to betting activities, saying some individuals misuse the gambling narrative as a smokescreen for unrelated misconduct.


Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, said the government is committed to a well-regulated, socially accountable gaming ecosystem.


"This conference is a convergence of values and a platform for transformation. We are undertaking legislative reviews to ensure the gaming industry remains ethical, innovative, and aligned with global best practices," said Ambassador Faranisi, in a speech delivered on his behalf.


He highlighted that while the sector contributes significantly to revenue and employment, it also poses societal risks if left unchecked.


Lotteries and Gaming Board Chairperson Dr. Eugenia Chidhakwa noted the industry's growth and the board's efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework to enhance player protection and responsible gambling.


"We have amended the Lotteries and Gaming Act to incorporate online gaming. As the industry evolves, it is vital to address challenges and uphold fair, responsible practices," said Dr. Chidhakwa.


CEO Dr. Misheck Chingozha reinforced the positive outlook for the industry, stating,

"The view that gambling is evil is fast disappearing. It's now a significant contributor to livelihoods and national economies."


Zimpapers board member Mrs. Sibly Madzikanda pledged greater media support in promoting responsible gambling.


Veteran sports editor Robson Sharuko echoed calls for moderation, saying,

"People often ridicule gamblers, but this is now a legitimate industry employing thousands. However, responsibility must be the cornerstone of its growth."


The conference concluded with consensus on the need for greater oversight, ethical conduct, and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the industry's growth benefits Zimbabwe while minimising societal harm.



Source - H-Metro
