Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views

The 24-month suspended sentence handed to a 20-year-old unlicensed driver who fatally knocked down a Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) student has ignited fierce debate and outrage across Zimbabwe.


The incident, which claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanatswa Chinyama - a student at CUT's School of Hospitality and Tourism - and left four others injured, occurred on the early morning of November 17, 2024, near the railway crossing by Sips Bar in Chinhoyi.


Takudzwa Gwenzi, who was behind the wheel at the time of the accident, was convicted by Magistrate Kudzanai Kapurura on three counts: culpable homicide, driving without a licence, and negligent driving.


In a move that has shocked many, Gwenzi was spared jail time and instead sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, with six months suspended for three years. The remaining 18 months were wholly commuted to 360 hours of community service.


Gwenzi's lawyer, Knight Tafadzwa Rwodzi, mounted a robust defence, arguing the accident occurred in poor visibility conditions around 4am, with the victims allegedly not wearing reflective clothing. He further blamed the blinding glare of headlights from an oncoming truck, claiming it caused temporary blindness and contributed to the fatal crash.


Rwodzi also accused the victims of negligence, asserting that they were either walking or standing in the middle of the road, potentially under the influence of alcohol after a night out.


He pleaded for leniency, citing Gwenzi's difficult upbringing - an orphan raised by an elderly grandmother - and his remorse, noting his financial contributions towards the funeral and medical bills of the injured.


The court's decision has drawn mixed reactions, particularly on social media, where many expressed dismay at what they see as a dangerously soft sentence for a serious offence.


While some sympathised with Gwenzi's youth and background, others condemned the ruling as a miscarriage of justice that undermines road safety accountability.


Legal experts are also divided. Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) legal counsel Rutendo Mudarikwa defended the ruling, saying it aligned with efforts to divert young first-time offenders away from prison.


"In this instance, although negligent driving caused a fatality, the court pursued the diversion route so that young offenders are spared imprisonment. It's a balancing act," Mudarikwa said.


A Chinhoyi-based lawyer, speaking anonymously, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the importance of rehabilitation over incarceration for youthful, first-time offenders in culpable homicide cases.


However, other legal voices sharply disagreed. Mike Mutsvairo of Mushonga-Mutsvairo & Associates stressed that driving without a licence is an aggravating factor and that such cases typically warrant harsher sentences, especially when compounded by fatalities and multiple injuries.


"Loss of life and the absence of a licence are aggravating circumstances. The sentence imposed fails to recognise the seriousness of the crime and risks eroding public confidence in the justice system," Mutsvairo said.


He cited legal precedents that support custodial sentences in similar circumstances, calling for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to consider appealing the ruling.


The Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) described the outcome as "woefully inadequate" and "deeply unjust." PAZ national coordinator Tafadzwa Goliati said the ruling prioritised the offender over the victims, effectively devaluing the lives lost and harmed.


"This ruling perpetuates the notion that the lives of ordinary citizens, particularly the vulnerable, are of little value," said Goliati.


PAZ is lobbying for an appeal and a comprehensive review of how fatal road traffic cases are prosecuted. The organisation also urged the Ministry of Justice and Parliament to address what it termed systemic failures in Zimbabwe's legal framework for handling road crimes.


As the debate rages, Chinyama's family, the CUT community, and citizens at large are left grappling with what many see as a grave injustice. The case has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and tougher penalties for unlicensed and negligent drivers.


Whether the NPA will act on growing public pressure to appeal the ruling remains to be seen. For now, the sentence has become a lightning rod for broader frustrations over perceived leniency in Zimbabwe's justice system when it comes to road traffic fatalities.



Source - New Zimbabwe
More on: #Betting, #Police, #Shops

Comments


Must Read

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 hrs ago | 796 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 hrs ago | 594 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

13 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

13 hrs ago | 770 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

16 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

18 hrs ago | 319 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

18 hrs ago | 599 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

18 hrs ago | 204 Views

Dembare continues to sink

22 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

22 hrs ago | 891 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

22 hrs ago | 306 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

22 hrs ago | 90 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

22 hrs ago | 450 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

22 hrs ago | 465 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

22 hrs ago | 256 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

22 hrs ago | 203 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

22 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe prisoners sleeping on empty stomachs

22 hrs ago | 206 Views

Harare doctor embroiled in NEC Medical control wrangle

22 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa govt expecting 200 ambulances

22 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe moves to decentralise treatment of cancer

22 hrs ago | 62 Views

King Munhumutapa unveils self-drafted 'constitution'

22 hrs ago | 106 Views

Council duped US$18,000 in fake bridge deal

22 hrs ago | 61 Views