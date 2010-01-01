Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

News / National

An 18-year-old man from Mphoengs area in Plumtree, under Chief Tshitshi, has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service after being found guilty of stealing alcohol from his uncle.Plumtree Magistrate Joshua Nembaware convicted Iphithule Mpofu of theft after the young man pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Viceroy brandy belonging to his uncle, Mabatho Mpofu.In addition to the community service, which must be completed within six weeks, Magistrate Nembaware suspended a further six months on the condition that Iphithule restitutes his uncle R600 by September 30.During the court proceedings, prosecutor Selstine Madziwa told the court that Mabatho Mpofu, aged 47, had travelled to South Africa and left his property, including a locked kitchen unit, in order. Upon returning on July 8, Mabatho discovered the brandy missing when he unlocked the kitchen unit.When questioned about the theft, Iphithule reportedly failed to give a satisfactory explanation, prompting Mabatho to report the matter to the police, which led to Iphithule's arrest.The court ruling underscores the consequences of theft within families and highlights the magistrate's decision to opt for community service combined with restitution as a means of corrective justice.