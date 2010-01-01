Latest News Editor's Choice


200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government, in collaboration with Discovery Ambulance Services, has begun rolling out a free medical service initiative under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, with plans to deploy at least 200 ambulances to health facilities across all 10 provinces.

The programme aims to address the ongoing deterioration in Zimbabwe's health sector by boosting emergency medical response capabilities nationwide.

Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and Discovery Ambulance Services during a community outreach event in Epworth over the weekend.

"This is a very good complementary activity that you are witnessing today. We are expecting a huge fleet of ambulances to complement our existing ambulances in the Ministry of Health. So far, we are looking to start with about 200 ambulances," Minister Mombeshora said.

He urged other private sector players to partner with the government in supporting the health system.

"We encourage other private players to come in and complement the Ministry of Health in its quest to provide access to health services throughout the country," he added.

Discovery Ambulance Services founder and CEO David Munowenyu said the initiative was designed to cater to the less privileged, ensuring inclusive medical care for all Zimbabweans. The programme also includes free training, treatment, and health screening services.

"The Ministry of Health and Discovery Ambulance Services have come to cover the gap for such things, to say we are there to bridge that gap. If you are sick and don't have the money to undergo a certain operation, we are coming in as the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme," Munowenyu said.

He emphasized that training community members in first aid would empower them to provide better care and sustain their families.

Zanu PF Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa praised the initiative's universal approach, highlighting that both adults and youths were being trained in first aid response to improve medical service accessibility.

"The Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme is a testament that everyone has access to medical services. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our communities are prepared, informed and equipped to respond to medical emergencies," he said.

Masimirembwa added that the programme represents an important collaboration between government and the private sector, contributing to Zimbabwe's vision of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

"We have ambulances and emergency units in which children and adults are being trained to deal with emergencies at the household level. So, if a person collapses, a person has a medical emergency, you know that within the community there are people who have been trained through these outreach programmes," he noted.

To date, over 10,000 people across different demographics have been trained in basic first aid under the Presidential Emergency Medical Scheme, marking a significant step towards strengthening Zimbabwe's healthcare system.

Source - southern eye
