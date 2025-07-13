Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

News / National

by Staff reporter

Popular Zimbabwean opposition musician and political commentator Cucsman has issued a heartfelt public apology, urging for greater objectivity and accountability within Zimbabwe's political landscape.In a candid statement released on social media, Cucsman expressed regret for his past blind loyalty to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and condemned the toxic culture of uncritical support that he admits has hampered political progress in the country."For a long time, I was a blind and religious supporter of Nelson Chamisa," Cucsman wrote. "I was deeply entrenched in the toxic bootlicking culture that has sadly become the norm in Zimbabwean politics where supporters refuse to accept any form of criticism directed at their preferred leaders."He acknowledged his past defensive and dismissive attitude toward respected commentators like Hopewell Chin'ono, Freeman Chari, and Pedzisai Ruhanya, who have consistently sought to hold leaders accountable and foster honest political dialogue."I ridiculed and bashed those who dared to speak truth, even when the signs were evident. But today, I can boldly say: I was wrong, and you were right to call things out," Cucsman stated.Reflecting on recent political developments, Cucsman criticized Chamisa's failure to act decisively after the disputed 2023 elections and the subsequent internal party turmoil, including the rise of controversial figures such as Sengezo Tshabangu. He lamented the opposition's loss of representation and the repeated reliance on slogans and motivational messages instead of tangible political strategies."I've come to the painful realisation that this is a cycle of unseriousness, deception, and wasted time. I no longer wish to be part of that echo chamber. I choose objectivity, truth, and progress over blind loyalty," he declared.Cucsman's apology extends to anyone he may have offended with his previous harsh criticisms of dissenting voices within the opposition movement."To everyone I offended, insulted, or dismissed I am sincerely sorry. My past conduct was immature, and I take full responsibility for it," he said.Despite facing backlash and accusations of being a "sellout," Cucsman emphasized his commitment to pushing for a stronger, more credible opposition that prioritizes accountability and real change over personality cults and empty promises."It's time we stop glorifying individuals and start demanding accountability, substance, and tangible solutions from our leaders. Our people deserve better," he concluded.Cucsman's apology has sparked discussions across social media and political circles, with some welcoming his call for introspection and others debating the future of Zimbabwe's opposition.