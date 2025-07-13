Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi's bid to have his placement on remand quashed has been thrown out by Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei, further paving the way for the continuation of his long-running legal battle.In a ruling delivered on Monday, Magistrate Ndirowei ordered Mzembi to return to court this coming Friday for trial date allocation. The development follows the court's recent confirmation of three outstanding warrants of arrest issued against Mzembi after he repeatedly failed to attend court proceedings since November 2018.Mzembi, who is facing charges of criminal abuse of office, had earlier sought to have the warrants cancelled, arguing that there was no valid basis for his continued placement on remand. However, Magistrate Ndirowei ruled that the former minister's absence from court over such a prolonged period was deliberate and unjustified."The warrants remain valid and the accused's application lacks merit," ruled Ndirowei.The State alleges that during his tenure as Minister of Tourism and later as Foreign Affairs Minister, Mzembi misused public resources and assets intended for national events, including the 2013 United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Zambia.Mzembi's trial has been delayed for years, partly due to his reported stay in South Africa, where he has been fighting extradition.His latest court appearance signals that the case may finally proceed after years of legal wrangling and postponements.