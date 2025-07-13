Latest News Editor's Choice


Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
The Government has swiftly moved to install jersey barriers at the newly constructed Trabablas Interchange in a bid to clamp down on reckless behaviour by commuter omnibus crews who were openly violating road regulations and undermining the integrity of the multi-million-dollar infrastructure.

The intervention comes just three days after a ZBC News exposé revealed the lawlessness and disorder being caused by errant commuter operators at the interchange, which posed serious risks to motorists and disrupted traffic flow.

On Saturday, contractors were already on-site, mounting the concrete barriers as part of broader efforts to restore order and protect the long-term value of the interchange, a flagship project under the Second Republic's infrastructure development programme.

Motorists and transport operators welcomed the move, noting immediate improvements in both traffic discipline and safety.

"This is a step in the right direction meant to curb reckless driving here. It was too much, and we were now experiencing traffic jams because of these drivers. We are happy that the government is putting these barriers," said Tawanda Muza, a local motorist.

Another motorist, Luckson Tachi, praised the government's action: "I want to thank our President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, for transforming our nation. Installing these jersey barriers will go a long way in bringing order to this place."

"It was now all chaos here because commuter omnibus crews were doing whatever they wanted. This will reduce accidents and bring normalcy," added another motorist.

Even some transport operators themselves endorsed the stricter enforcement measures, calling for greater accountability within the sector.

"As operators, we are saying anyone who commits an offence or damages public infrastructure must be arrested without fear or favour. We also urge all operators to become organised and adhere to the law," said Mr Edmore Gwengwe.

Responding recently during a Parliamentary question-and-answer session, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona confirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance on those flouting road regulations.

"Yes, it is true that there are some people who are causing chaos and disorder at the newly constructed Trabablas Interchange. Those found doing that will face the full wrath of the law," Mhona said.

The swift government response has been seen as reaffirming President Mnangagwa's administration's commitment to protecting public infrastructure and enforcing discipline on the roads.

The public now hopes the measures will help restore order, enhance road safety, and preserve national infrastructure investments against lawless conduct.

Source - ZBC

Comments


