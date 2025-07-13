Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

News / National

by Staff reporter

A former street kid who rose to prominence as a popular airtime vendor in Masvingo town has been convicted of fraud and theft after swindling two victims out of more than US$1,600. However, sentencing has been delayed as the court seeks to establish his true age through a dental examination.Ronald Macheme, who had become a well-known figure on Masvingo's streets and an inspiration to other street children for seemingly turning his life around, appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Caroline Tafira facing two counts of fraud and theft. He was convicted on both counts, but sentencing is pending while a dentist determines his age, as Macheme has no birth certificate or national ID to verify his claimed age of 20.The court heard that on May 11, Macheme approached Ecocash agent Nickson Kwirirai and convinced him to transfer US$1,250 to two different accounts. Macheme claimed the money was urgently needed by a well-known businessman, Allan Sibanda. Kwirirai trusted him because he had often seen him in Sibanda's company. Unbeknownst to Kwirirai, Macheme was lying.While on the run following the first scam, Macheme struck again on May 31. This time he targeted cellphone dealer Etienne Makotose, duping him out of four cellphones valued at US$360. Macheme claimed he needed to deliver the phones to a client who would make immediate payment but vanished with the gadgets. Makotose had trusted him because they had conducted similar transactions before.Both victims reported the cases to the police, prompting a manhunt. Macheme was eventually arrested in Gutu on July 6. Only one of the stolen phones was recovered. In total, US$360 worth of property was stolen, with US$95 recovered.In court, Macheme admitted to abusing the trust he had built with his victims to commit the crimes. He also confessed that he squandered the stolen money on a lavish lifestyle, including stays at lodges and hotels.Prosecutor Precious Takuva told the court that Macheme had acted deliberately and deceitfully, taking advantage of the goodwill he had cultivated within the community.Macheme's fall from grace has shocked many in Masvingo, especially young street kids who had looked up to him as a symbol of hope and resilience.Sentencing will proceed once the court receives the dental report confirming his true age.