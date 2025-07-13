Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
A former street kid who rose to prominence as a popular airtime vendor in Masvingo town has been convicted of fraud and theft after swindling two victims out of more than US$1,600. However, sentencing has been delayed as the court seeks to establish his true age through a dental examination.

Ronald Macheme, who had become a well-known figure on Masvingo's streets and an inspiration to other street children for seemingly turning his life around, appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Caroline Tafira facing two counts of fraud and theft. He was convicted on both counts, but sentencing is pending while a dentist determines his age, as Macheme has no birth certificate or national ID to verify his claimed age of 20.

The court heard that on May 11, Macheme approached Ecocash agent Nickson Kwirirai and convinced him to transfer US$1,250 to two different accounts. Macheme claimed the money was urgently needed by a well-known businessman, Allan Sibanda. Kwirirai trusted him because he had often seen him in Sibanda's company. Unbeknownst to Kwirirai, Macheme was lying.

While on the run following the first scam, Macheme struck again on May 31. This time he targeted cellphone dealer Etienne Makotose, duping him out of four cellphones valued at US$360. Macheme claimed he needed to deliver the phones to a client who would make immediate payment but vanished with the gadgets. Makotose had trusted him because they had conducted similar transactions before.

Both victims reported the cases to the police, prompting a manhunt. Macheme was eventually arrested in Gutu on July 6. Only one of the stolen phones was recovered. In total, US$360 worth of property was stolen, with US$95 recovered.

In court, Macheme admitted to abusing the trust he had built with his victims to commit the crimes. He also confessed that he squandered the stolen money on a lavish lifestyle, including stays at lodges and hotels.

Prosecutor Precious Takuva told the court that Macheme had acted deliberately and deceitfully, taking advantage of the goodwill he had cultivated within the community.

Macheme's fall from grace has shocked many in Masvingo, especially young street kids who had looked up to him as a symbol of hope and resilience.

Sentencing will proceed once the court receives the dental report confirming his true age.

Source - Tellzim

Comments


Must Read

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

1 min ago | 0 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

8 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

8 hrs ago | 999 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

8 hrs ago | 668 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

8 hrs ago | 461 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

19 hrs ago | 958 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

19 hrs ago | 707 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

20 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

20 hrs ago | 989 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

20 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

24 hrs ago | 613 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

24 hrs ago | 402 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 667 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

24 hrs ago | 231 Views

Dembare continues to sink

13 Jul 2025 at 11:46hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

13 Jul 2025 at 11:45hrs | 988 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

13 Jul 2025 at 11:43hrs | 333 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

13 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 94 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

13 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 514 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

13 Jul 2025 at 11:40hrs | 543 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

13 Jul 2025 at 11:39hrs | 498 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

13 Jul 2025 at 11:38hrs | 318 Views

Woman battles for life after brutal axe attack by husband

13 Jul 2025 at 11:37hrs | 244 Views

2 killed in 'mysterious' explosion

13 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 124 Views