Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A 22-year-old man from Victoria Falls, Kelvin Ndebele, has been remanded in custody after appearing before the courts on Friday over a gruesome assault in which he allegedly attacked a fellow villager with stones before biting off part of his nose.

The disturbing incident occurred on 3 July 2025 at Magrett Moyo's homestead in Lukunguni Village 1, under Chief Shana in Jambezi, near Victoria Falls.

Appearing before Victoria Falls Magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene facing assault charges, Ndebele was accused of launching a violent and unprovoked attack on Nkosiyenzile Gumede (22). Prosecutor Mrs Portia Moyo told the court that Ndebele arrived at Gumede's home at around 7am, accusing him of spreading gossip.

Ndebele allegedly used a catapult to hurl stones at Gumede, striking him repeatedly across the body. As Gumede tried to defend himself by grappling with his attacker, Ndebele reportedly bit him on the nose, severing part of it in the process.

"The complainant tried to defend himself by holding the accused, but Ndebele retaliated by biting him once on the nose, severing part of it," said Mrs Moyo.

Following the brutal assault, the matter was reported to the police, leading to Ndebele's arrest. Gumede was rushed to hospital for treatment, and a medical report detailing the extent of his injuries was presented as evidence in court.

"The accused acted unlawfully and with intent to cause bodily harm, or at the very least, realised the real risk of such harm," Mrs Moyo said.

Ms Dzvene remanded Ndebele in custody, with sentencing expected today. The incident has left the Lukunguni community in shock, with many residents expressing horror at the level of violence displayed.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Victim, #Nose, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

34 secs ago | 0 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 773 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

8 hrs ago | 516 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

8 hrs ago | 152 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

8 hrs ago | 271 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

8 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

8 hrs ago | 436 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

8 hrs ago | 427 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

8 hrs ago | 184 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

19 hrs ago | 958 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

19 hrs ago | 708 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

20 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

20 hrs ago | 989 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

20 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

24 hrs ago | 613 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

24 hrs ago | 402 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

24 hrs ago | 174 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

24 hrs ago | 668 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

24 hrs ago | 231 Views

Dembare continues to sink

13 Jul 2025 at 11:46hrs | 417 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

13 Jul 2025 at 11:45hrs | 988 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

13 Jul 2025 at 11:43hrs | 334 Views

Gwanda, St Luke's hospitals still lack capacity to handle mental patients

13 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 94 Views

Outcry over new Zinara vehicle exemption rules

13 Jul 2025 at 11:42hrs | 514 Views

Mnangagwa under fire over farms title deeds

13 Jul 2025 at 11:40hrs | 543 Views

Victoria Falls in danger

13 Jul 2025 at 11:39hrs | 498 Views

Sydney Gata is no hero

13 Jul 2025 at 11:38hrs | 318 Views