Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old man from Victoria Falls, Kelvin Ndebele, has been remanded in custody after appearing before the courts on Friday over a gruesome assault in which he allegedly attacked a fellow villager with stones before biting off part of his nose.The disturbing incident occurred on 3 July 2025 at Magrett Moyo's homestead in Lukunguni Village 1, under Chief Shana in Jambezi, near Victoria Falls.Appearing before Victoria Falls Magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene facing assault charges, Ndebele was accused of launching a violent and unprovoked attack on Nkosiyenzile Gumede (22). Prosecutor Mrs Portia Moyo told the court that Ndebele arrived at Gumede's home at around 7am, accusing him of spreading gossip.Ndebele allegedly used a catapult to hurl stones at Gumede, striking him repeatedly across the body. As Gumede tried to defend himself by grappling with his attacker, Ndebele reportedly bit him on the nose, severing part of it in the process."The complainant tried to defend himself by holding the accused, but Ndebele retaliated by biting him once on the nose, severing part of it," said Mrs Moyo.Following the brutal assault, the matter was reported to the police, leading to Ndebele's arrest. Gumede was rushed to hospital for treatment, and a medical report detailing the extent of his injuries was presented as evidence in court."The accused acted unlawfully and with intent to cause bodily harm, or at the very least, realised the real risk of such harm," Mrs Moyo said.Ms Dzvene remanded Ndebele in custody, with sentencing expected today. The incident has left the Lukunguni community in shock, with many residents expressing horror at the level of violence displayed.