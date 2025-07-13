Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

News / National

by Staff reporter

30-year-old Siphilisiwe Ndlovu has been hauled before the courts after allegedly assaulting her neighbour, Ms Ellen Chakanyuka, by striking her on the head with a cooking pot.Prosecutor Mrs Portia Moyo told the court that both women reside at Jafuta compound, on the outskirts of Victoria Falls."On 7 July 2025 at around 6am, the complainant (Chakanyuka) was escorting her children to school when the accused (Ndlovu) confronted her while holding a pot. A misunderstanding arose between the two over an undisclosed issue, and the accused went on to strike the complainant once on the head with the pot," said Mrs Moyo.The matter was reported to the police, leading to Ndlovu's arrest. Magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene remanded Ndlovu to today for sentencing.