Man (48) axes wife (68)

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole In Bindura

A 63-year-old woman is battling for life at Bindura Hospital after she was axed twice by her husband during a domestic dispute.Stembeni Nego has since filed a police report, and her husband, Fobs Berejena, has since been arrested.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm that we arrested Berejena and he is currently assisting us with investigations in an attempted murder case," Mundembe said.Witnesses said the couple was having domestic problems and the wife had left to her rural home upon her return, the two had a heated argument, which subsequently became violent."On 11 July 2025 at around 2300 hours, the accused visited his in-laws where he reconciled with the complainant.. The accused, complainant and Godknows BEREJENA then set on foot to Matanda Village, Chief Musana, Bindura. Along the way and at Matanda Village, Chief Musana, Bindura the accused and complainant had a serious misunderstanding. The accused threatened the complainant and Godknows BEREJENA with death and thereafter, he would commit suicide. The accused person was in possession of an axe which he constantly sharpens. The complainant felt insecure and she started running away while accused was in hot pursuit and caught up with her. He struck the complainant twice on the back of the head with the axe and she fell down. The accused fled from the scene," explained the source.Police warned people to shun violence.