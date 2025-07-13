Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

by Gideon Madzikatidze and Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
48 mins ago | Views
A Bindura man is recovering from severe burns after narrowly escaping death when he was allegedly grilled over open flames on a braai stand by fellow patrons, reportedly as punishment for drinking alone at a local bar.

The disturbing incident came to light before Bindura Regional Magistrate Amos Mbobo, where Arnold Chemambo (24), Tafadzwa Petros (32), Anyway Chatambarara (23), and Zechariah Muchineripi (27) - all of Glenken Farm in Bindura - are facing charges of attempted murder, as defined under Section 186 as read with Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act \[Chapter 9:23].

According to the State, led by prosecutor Clever Nyapfani, the incident occurred on July 4 at around 1:00 a.m. at Konan'ale Mining Claim, where there is a bar known as Blue Bar. The complainant was reportedly seated and drinking alone when the four accused confronted him, questioning why he was not drinking with others.

The court heard that the accused men allegedly manhandled the complainant, restraining him by holding his arms and legs before placing him on a braai stand and roasting parts of his body over the fire.

Nyapfani further alleged that the first and fourth accused then stepped on the complainant’s chest, pressing him into the hot ashes to intensify the burns.

As the victim struggled to escape, the second accused allegedly inserted a burning log into his trousers. Despite his cries for help and pleas for mercy, no one intervened to assist him.

The complainant sustained serious burns across his body.

Magistrate Mbobo remanded the four accused in custody until July 24, 2025.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

6 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

7 hrs ago | 214 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

7 hrs ago | 71 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

7 hrs ago | 486 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

7 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1029 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 589 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

15 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

15 hrs ago | 594 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

15 hrs ago | 746 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

15 hrs ago | 527 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

15 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

15 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

15 hrs ago | 307 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

15 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

15 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

15 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

15 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

15 hrs ago | 63 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

15 hrs ago | 551 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

15 hrs ago | 530 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

15 hrs ago | 205 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

16 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 Jul 2025 at 21:12hrs | 1009 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 Jul 2025 at 20:44hrs | 737 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

13 Jul 2025 at 20:28hrs | 2314 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

13 Jul 2025 at 20:26hrs | 1033 Views

Senior Police Officer Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Roadblock

13 Jul 2025 at 19:43hrs | 1664 Views

Mnanganwa congratulates Sables after Kenya victory

13 Jul 2025 at 17:31hrs | 306 Views

Mutapa to shake-up State firms

13 Jul 2025 at 16:12hrs | 628 Views

Teen jailed for raping 11-year-old cousin at knifepoint

13 Jul 2025 at 16:12hrs | 419 Views

Maphisa calls for Uhuru day celebrations to deliver development

13 Jul 2025 at 16:10hrs | 186 Views

Prophet demands US$6K from stranger's dead dad's 'spiritual debt'

13 Jul 2025 at 16:09hrs | 415 Views

UK opens visa centre in Bulawayo

13 Jul 2025 at 16:08hrs | 694 Views

Ballot stuffing claims rock elections in Kariba

13 Jul 2025 at 16:08hrs | 240 Views

Dembare continues to sink

13 Jul 2025 at 11:46hrs | 427 Views

Zimbabwe police enlist Interpol in manhunt for Geza

13 Jul 2025 at 11:45hrs | 1018 Views

Hwange's new CBD takes shape

13 Jul 2025 at 11:43hrs | 348 Views