Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze and Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

A Bindura man is recovering from severe burns after narrowly escaping death when he was allegedly grilled over open flames on a braai stand by fellow patrons, reportedly as punishment for drinking alone at a local bar.The disturbing incident came to light before Bindura Regional Magistrate Amos Mbobo, where Arnold Chemambo (24), Tafadzwa Petros (32), Anyway Chatambarara (23), and Zechariah Muchineripi (27) - all of Glenken Farm in Bindura - are facing charges of attempted murder, as defined under Section 186 as read with Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act \[Chapter 9:23].According to the State, led by prosecutor Clever Nyapfani, the incident occurred on July 4 at around 1:00 a.m. at Konan'ale Mining Claim, where there is a bar known as Blue Bar. The complainant was reportedly seated and drinking alone when the four accused confronted him, questioning why he was not drinking with others.The court heard that the accused men allegedly manhandled the complainant, restraining him by holding his arms and legs before placing him on a braai stand and roasting parts of his body over the fire.Nyapfani further alleged that the first and fourth accused then stepped on the complainant’s chest, pressing him into the hot ashes to intensify the burns.As the victim struggled to escape, the second accused allegedly inserted a burning log into his trousers. Despite his cries for help and pleas for mercy, no one intervened to assist him.The complainant sustained serious burns across his body.Magistrate Mbobo remanded the four accused in custody until July 24, 2025.