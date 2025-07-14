Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

News / National

by Staff reporter

Teachers across Zimbabwe, particularly those affiliated with the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), have resolved to reduce their working days to three per week, citing poor conditions of service and inadequate remuneration.The decision was reached over the weekend through a voting process that allowed members to express their views on how to respond to the ongoing salary crisis. ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure said the majority of members favored the move, with just over half opting for a three-day work week.Masaraure emphasized that the reduction in working days is not intended to antagonize the government but reflects teachers' frustration with the failure to resolve their salary concerns. He explained that teachers are making a significant sacrifice by committing to three days of uninterrupted service each week and warned that the government cannot ignore the move given that teachers constitute the largest group of civil servants."We expect the government to urgently review our salaries so teachers can return to a five-day work week," Masaraure said. He also revealed that ARTUZ is working to enlist teachers from other unions to join the initiative and cautioned that if the government continues to ignore their concerns, more drastic measures could follow.In response, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education expressed grave concern about ARTUZ's announcement. Spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said that the move violates the Education Act, Labour Act, and public service regulations, and would undermine efforts to deliver quality education.Ndoro criticized ARTUZ for tactics that he said undermine constructive dialogue and diminish the union's credibility, accusing it of engaging in performative dissent rather than genuine negotiation. He further described ARTUZ as a fringe union with limited membership and influence, naming several of its key officials.The ministry urged all teachers to reject ARTUZ's agenda and to continue serving with the professionalism expected of Zimbabwe's education sector. It pledged to deploy resources to protect students' interests and warned that non-compliance would result in consequences. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working with more established unions such as the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) and the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ).As the dispute unfolds, uncertainty looms over the education sector, with students and parents caught in the middle of a prolonged conflict over teachers' pay and working conditions.