Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu PF Central Committee member and businessman Mike Chimombe, along with his co-accused Moses Mpofu, have applied for discharge at the close of the State's case in their ongoing US$7 million fraud trial linked to a failed government goat supply contract.

The two are accused of fraudulently misrepresenting to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development that their company, Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, was a registered entity in Zimbabwe with valid ZIMRA tax clearance and NSSA compliance certificates.

According to the charges, Blackdeck was awarded a lucrative contract to supply 85,691 goats after receiving ZWL$1.6 billion (approximately US$7.7 million). However, only 4,208 goats were delivered, leaving the government prejudiced to the tune of US$7,380,751.85. No recoveries were made.

Through their legal counsel, Tapson Dzvetero and Ashiel Mugiya, Chimombe and Mpofu have argued that the State failed to establish a prima facie case warranting them to be placed on their defence.

"The accused must establish that no evidence has been adduced by the State to prove the essential elements of the offence. None of the State witnesses directly linked Chimombe to the alleged offence," argued Dzvetero.

The defence pointed out that although the State led evidence from more than five witnesses, including senior government officials like Lands Ministry Permanent Secretary John Basera and Alban Mhindurwa, none provided evidence to prove Chimombe's involvement in the alleged misrepresentation.

"There is no evidence showing that Chimombe was directly or indirectly involved in the preparation of Blackdeck's bid documents. The State failed to establish whether the alleged misrepresentation was verbal or written. That remains unknown," Dzvetero submitted.

The defence also argued that Chimombe's attendance at ministry meetings was not sufficient to infer criminal liability, as no evidence showed he represented Blackdeck in any official capacity.

"The absence of meeting minutes confirming Chimombe's participation on behalf of Blackdeck weakens the State's case. The only meeting he admits attending is the one whose minutes were tendered as evidence, where he did not present himself as representing Blackdeck," said Dzvetero.

The lawyers further highlighted that Chimombe is a director of Millytake Enterprises, a company that unsuccessfully participated in the same tender. They argued there is no evidence linking him as a director, shareholder, employee, or agent of Blackdeck.

"The documents presented do not show Chimombe's involvement in Blackdeck. There is no relationship between him and the company beyond his friendship with Mpofu," the defence submitted.

In their closing argument, the lawyers maintained that Chimombe has no case to answer and urged the court to acquit him.

"We respectfully submit that Chimombe be discharged at the close of the State's case and a verdict of not guilty be entered," they said.

The ruling on the discharge application is expected soon.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

13 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

18 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

18 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

18 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

19 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

19 hrs ago | 399 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

19 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

19 hrs ago | 144 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

19 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

19 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

19 hrs ago | 173 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

14 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 1286 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 693 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 693 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

14 Jul 2025 at 08:10hrs | 668 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

14 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 1397 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

14 Jul 2025 at 08:00hrs | 823 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

14 Jul 2025 at 07:58hrs | 559 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

14 Jul 2025 at 07:56hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

14 Jul 2025 at 07:55hrs | 375 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

14 Jul 2025 at 07:54hrs | 197 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

14 Jul 2025 at 07:52hrs | 123 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

14 Jul 2025 at 07:51hrs | 340 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

14 Jul 2025 at 07:50hrs | 150 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 07:49hrs | 114 Views

Zimbabwe adopts multi-pronged strategy to manage debt

14 Jul 2025 at 07:47hrs | 100 Views

Zimbabwe Sables on the brink of World Cup qualification

14 Jul 2025 at 07:46hrs | 158 Views

Chitungwiza continues to battle with sewer challenges

14 Jul 2025 at 07:45hrs | 78 Views

2 Zimbabweans die in horrific accident in Canada

14 Jul 2025 at 07:44hrs | 679 Views

Illegal Mozambican immigrant's son targets Zimbabwean activist with deportation

14 Jul 2025 at 07:43hrs | 605 Views

Olinda Chapel's healthcare company loses tribunal case

14 Jul 2025 at 07:41hrs | 249 Views

Storm brews over 1 000ha Mashonaland farm

14 Jul 2025 at 07:40hrs | 221 Views

Congregants fight for pregnant girlfriend at church

14 Jul 2025 at 07:14hrs | 1507 Views

Africa's inequality crisis: How government systems fuel corruption and entrench elitism

14 Jul 2025 at 07:12hrs | 119 Views

Ex-Nigerian president dies at a clinic in London

13 Jul 2025 at 21:12hrs | 1034 Views

Ramaphosa, Mabuza did not have a good relationship

13 Jul 2025 at 20:44hrs | 769 Views

Obert Mpofu's circular overrides Chinamasa's in Tagwirei saga

13 Jul 2025 at 20:28hrs | 2449 Views

Power struggle behind Tagwirei's expulsion

13 Jul 2025 at 20:26hrs | 1106 Views