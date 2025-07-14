Latest News Editor's Choice


Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 26-year-old Harare man, Simbarashe Munenge of Belvedere, yesterday appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei facing allegations of raping a Midlands State University (MSU) student in a disturbing case that has shocked the local community.

Munenge was remanded in custody to today for a possible bail application.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that the alleged incident occurred on July 12 this year. According to state allegations, the victim had retired to bed for the night, having left her bedroom door closed but unlocked.

Around midnight, the complainant reportedly woke up to find Munenge in her bed, with his trousers lowered to his knees. Alarmed, she confronted him, demanding to know why he had entered her room uninvited.

It is alleged that when the victim tried to resist, Munenge became violent, forcibly grabbing her and pulling down her underwear before proceeding to rape her without protection.

Following the alleged assault, the complainant is said to have left Munenge in the room and gone to the balcony, where she contacted her mother's sister to inform her of the incident.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Munenge's arrest.

The case has now been set down for further proceedings today, where Munenge is expected to make a formal bail application.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Rape, #Court, #MSU

