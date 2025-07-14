Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Matabeleland-based secessionist political outfit, the Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP), on Friday petitioned South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for urgent intervention to stop the barring of Zimbabwean nationals from accessing healthcare services in South Africa.

The move comes amid growing reports of harassment and forced removals of foreign nationals from public hospitals by radical groups such as Operation Dudula, who claim South Africa's healthcare facilities are strictly for its citizens.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, MRP leader Mqondisi Moyo confirmed the party had submitted the petition directly to President Ramaphosa's offices in Pretoria.

The petition, titled "Petition for Recognition and Protection of Zimbabwean Nationals in South Africa," expresses deep concern over the worsening treatment of Zimbabwean nationals in the neighbouring country.

"We urge your offices to recognise that these individuals are not mere illegal foreigners, but genuine political and economic refugees fleeing severe repression, political persecution, and harassment they have endured in Zimbabwe," reads part of the petition.

The MRP further condemned the rise of vigilante groups, such as Operation Dudula and March on March, accusing them of fostering violence and hostility towards Zimbabweans with apparent indifference from state institutions such as immigration, home affairs, and the police.

"These groups, often operating with tacit approval or neglect from the State's immigration, home affairs, and police departments, have contributed to a torrid environment for Zimbabweans," the petition states.

The MRP highlighted that many Zimbabweans in South Africa are victims of economic collapse and political instability back home, forcing them to seek refuge across the border.

"The plight of the Zimbabwean migrant population in South Africa exposes a profound failure to uphold fundamental human rights. As political and economic refugees, they are protected by the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol — rights that are non-negotiable and rooted in human dignity."

The MRP accused the South African government of breaching international law through inaction and failing to protect vulnerable migrants from xenophobic attacks.

"This reprehensible conduct constitutes a flagrant disregard for the principles of solidarity, compassion, and human dignity. The violent assaults perpetrated by these vigilante groups are a clear manifestation of xenophobia, which is a violation of international human rights law."

The petition also decried what it described as racial discrimination targeting black foreign nationals, which it said is strictly prohibited under international law.

"The South African government's inaction in this matter is utterly disgraceful and morally reprehensible. By failing to take decisive action to prevent and punish these crimes, the government is complicit in the perpetuation of xenophobia and racial discrimination," the MRP charged.

The party now awaits a formal response from the South African presidency as tensions over the treatment of Zimbabweans in the country continue to rise.

Source - Southern Eye

