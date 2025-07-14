Latest News Editor's Choice


Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Award-winning budget airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe, has announced the introduction of discounted student fares on its newly launched Harare to Lusaka route, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting education and easing travel for young learners.

The airline made the announcement through its social media platforms, highlighting that the initiative is targeted at students attending primary, high school, and tertiary institutions in both Zimbabwe and Zambia — two countries with a significant number of cross-border students.

Fastjet Zimbabwe spokesperson, Nunurai Ndawana, said the initiative was part of the airline's broader corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at giving back to the community.

"This is one of our ways of giving back to the community. We have always had the student fares on our Harare to Bulawayo route. We have now extended this offering to the Harare to Lusaka route," said Ndawana. "We hope these discounted fares will go a long way in making a difference in the lives of our future generation."

The discounted tickets are available to students from primary school through to university level. Bookings can be made at Fastjet's travel shops and airport ticket offices in Bulawayo, Harare, and Lusaka.

Fastjet's move has been widely welcomed, particularly by parents and guardians who often face the financial burden of regular travel costs for children studying across borders.

The airline has been steadily growing its reputation for affordable and reliable regional travel. Recently, Fastjet was ranked among Africa's top 10 leading airlines and recognised as the third-best value-based airline on the continent by global airline rating agency, SkyTrax.

The new student fare initiative is expected to further strengthen Fastjet's profile as a community-focused and customer-centric airline.

Source - the herald

