Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

At least 401,705 kilogrammes of shisha tobacco, valued at approximately US$13 million, have been sold since the opening of the marketing season, signalling rising global demand for the specialised tobacco variety.Unlike traditional flue-cured Virginia tobacco, shisha tobacco — commonly smoked using a hookah or water pipe — is cultivated and processed differently to meet specific international market preferences.According to the latest statistics released by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), 400,705kg of shisha tobacco worth US$1.342 million have gone under the hammer so far, fetching an average price of US$3.35 per kilogramme.Of the 5,235 bales laid for sale this season, 4,720 have been successfully sold, while 515 bales were rejected for various reasons. The highest price offered for shisha tobacco this season stands at US$5.75 per kilogramme, while the lowest price recorded is US$0.10 per kilogramme.The TIMB has noted growing interest and investment in shisha tobacco production across Zimbabwe. In 2023, local production stood at 101,600kg. This figure surged to 399,400kg in 2024, and projections for this season indicate that about 650,000kg of the crop will be produced."These figures show clear potential for shisha tobacco farming in Zimbabwe. The variety's increasing demand is expected to contribute positively to the growth and diversification of the country's tobacco sector," the TIMB said.Cavendish Lloyd Tobacco remains the only company licensed by the TIMB to support local production of shisha tobacco, providing technical and financial backing to farmers interested in this niche crop.Shisha tobacco is cultivated in a manner similar to Virginia tobacco but requires fewer inputs. Notably, the crop is not topped — a process involving the removal of the apical bud — to ensure lower nicotine content in the leaves. Harvesting occurs when the leaves have fully ripened and lost all nitrogen content.The curing process mirrors that of Virginia flue-cured tobacco, using the same barns, temperatures, and humidity controls, with a curing cycle typically lasting four to five days.Agricultural experts note that compared to traditional flue-cured tobacco, shisha tobacco is relatively easier to grow, making it an attractive alternative for farmers seeking profitability with fewer production complexities.With global demand continuing to rise, Zimbabwe's tobacco sector looks poised to capitalise on this growing market, offering new opportunities for both established growers and newcomers to the industry.