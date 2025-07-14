Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum's midfield workhorse, Oscar "Horror" Bhebhe, was rushed to hospital on Monday morning after being involved in a car accident that left him with a broken arm.Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash remain sketchy, but sources close to the club confirmed that Bhebhe is receiving medical attention at Bulawayo's Mater Dei Hospital.The incident has sent shockwaves through the Pure Platinum Play camp, coming barely two weeks after the tragic death of fellow midfielder Brian Banda in another road traffic accident. The club and its supporters are said to be deeply shaken by this latest development.Bhebhe's condition has been described as stable, but the club is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. Fans, meanwhile, are anxiously awaiting updates on his recovery and potential timeline for return to the pitch.Oscar Bhebhe has been a key figure in FC Platinum's midfield this season, known for his grit, energy, and uncompromising style of play — attributes that have endeared him to the Zvishavane-based club's faithful.The accident comes at a critical juncture for FC Platinum as they continue their campaign in the domestic league and prepare for continental assignments.More updates are expected as the situation develops.