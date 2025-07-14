Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

News / National

by Staff reporter

Utare Boys' High School headmaster, Philip Padhuze, has been elected as the new head of rugby for the National Association of Secondary Heads (NASH), a move hailed as a major step forward for the growth of the sport across Zimbabwe's high schools.Padhuze's appointment comes at a time when Mutare Boys' High School itself is undergoing a promising period of rejuvenation, driven in part by the inclusion of seasoned rugby figures such as veteran coach Casper ‘Belt' Bandi.Speaking shortly after his election, Padhuze reflected on his journey and the strides made to broaden the sport's reach beyond its traditional strongholds."After serving in an acting capacity for two years, I have managed to engage all 10 provinces' high schools and secondary schools to be part of the rugby family," Padhuze said. "It used to be a preserve of Association of Trust Schools (ATS) and former Group A schools only. I have managed to change the landscape, and now every part of the country is involved in rugby."He highlighted the growing popularity of the sport, noting its transformation into one of the most favoured disciplines in schools."Matabeleland North is our latest province to come on board, and Mosi-a-Tunya High School will be participating for the first time in the upcoming Under-20 national finals, which will be hosted in the Midlands," Padhuze revealed.Observers say Padhuze's elevation signals a commitment to inclusivity and national expansion of rugby at the grassroots level, which could provide a broader and more diverse talent pool for the sport in Zimbabwe.His tenure is expected to build on his track record of promoting rugby in traditionally non-rugby playing schools and laying strong foundations for future generations of players.