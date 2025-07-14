Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

News / National

Once a prominent car dealer in Gweru, Peter Dube now stands accused in a high-profile murder trial that has captivated the nation since 2021. Dube is facing double murder charges and two counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting dead two people in a suspected love triangle that left two families shattered.The victims of the tragic incident are Shelton Chiduku, who was allegedly involved in an affair with Dube's second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe. Nharingo herself and her sister, Nyaradzo, survived the attack but were left traumatised by the events of that fateful day.The trial, which has faced numerous delays over the past three years, finally commenced this week at the Bulawayo High Court, drawing widespread public attention once again.According to court documents, the violent events unfolded in April 2021, allegedly sparked by Dube's suspicions of infidelity. Prosecutors say Dube accused Chiduku of having an affair with Nharingo and blamed Mudungwe for facilitating the relationship. In a fit of rage, he is alleged to have shot and killed both victims.The case was initially set to proceed last year at the Gweru High Court Circuit but was stalled after Dube claimed he was mentally unstable to stand trial. However, a fresh medical evaluation by a Bulawayo-based doctor later contradicted the initial report from Gweru, confirming Dube's mental fitness to face justice."The accused has been medically examined and is fit to stand trial," confirmed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).Another significant delay stemmed from the absence of a key witness, further prolonging the agony for the victims' families.Following the shootings, Dube went on the run, evading authorities by fleeing to Namibia, Ireland, and later Mozambique, where he was eventually arrested and deported back to Zimbabwe to answer for his alleged crimes.The trial is expected to reveal harrowing details of betrayal, rage, and violence, as both families seek closure after years of anguish and uncertainty.If convicted, Dube faces the grim prospect of spending the rest of his life behind bars.