Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's roads remain a death trap as pirate taxis, commonly known as Mushikashika, continue to wreak havoc through reckless driving, causing chaos, traffic congestion, and endangering the lives of innocent commuters daily.

Despite repeated warnings and enforcement blitzes by law enforcement authorities, these illegal operators persist with blatant disregard for traffic regulations. From speeding, dangerous overtaking, to loading and offloading passengers in the middle of busy roads, the situation has worsened in recent months, particularly in Harare's central business district.

"This is not good. I think the police must work together with registered commuter omnibus operators to restore order in town," said Mr. Barnabas Mapisa, a frustrated commuter. "Look at what is happening here — they are picking up and dropping off passengers right in the middle of the road. This is bad."

Another commuter, Vimbai Maredza, echoed similar sentiments, saying, "We are no longer comfortable doing business in town because of these Mushikashika."

A snap survey by ZBC News this Monday at several notorious hotspots around Harare confirmed that the situation continues to deteriorate, with illegal operators flouting traffic laws with impunity.

Public outrage is mounting, with many residents calling on authorities to act decisively to protect innocent lives.

"We are no longer safe traveling in town because these kombi crews behave as if they own the roads. It is so sad. The police should do something," said Ms. Kundai Kuyeri, a Harare resident.

Mr. Thomas Kachiti, another city resident, urged authorities to go beyond targeting drivers. "The police must also arrest the owners of these commuter omnibuses for allowing reckless drivers to operate their vehicles. That will deter them from hiring irresponsible drivers."

Concerns over public safety were further highlighted by Mr. Morgan Chakaipa, who remarked, "Harare is no longer safe with these Mushikashika operators. They do not care about our safety at all."

In response to the growing concerns, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) National Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reassured the public that action is being taken.

"As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we are arresting unscrupulous drivers and impounding these illegal vehicles," said Commissioner Nyathi.

According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe, approximately 2,000 people die every year due to road traffic accidents, many of which are linked to reckless driving and disregard for road safety regulations.

As calls grow louder for authorities to clamp down on lawless operators and restore sanity on the roads, Zimbabwe's traveling public waits anxiously for tangible results to guarantee their safety.

Source - ZBC
