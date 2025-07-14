Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Civil Protection Committee in Beitbridge is conducting thorough investigations following reports of water contamination in the Limpopo River caused by an unknown substance.





In a public statement, Mrs. Sikhangezile Mafu, Chairperson of the Beitbridge Civil Protection Committee and District Development Coordinator, disclosed that water experts from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and related water authorities have traced the contaminated water up to the Shashe River area, where the Limpopo River converges with the Shashe River.





These two rivers are significant waterways linking Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Mrs. Mafu noted that the affected water showed a distinctive green coloration, leading experts to suspect that the contamination may have originated from South Africa.





"Technocrats from EMA and Water have traced the water up to the Shashe River and the water has the same green colour. So it is suspected that the contamination might be from South Africa," Mrs. Mafu said.





She reassured the public that Dam 1, the primary source supplying water to Beitbridge urban areas, remains uncontaminated at this stage. The main concern lies with communities that may be drawing water directly from the Limpopo River or from Dam 2, which may have been affected.

Water samples have been dispatched to laboratories for analysis, with results expected by the end of the week.





Beitbridge town primarily sources its water from Zhovhe Dam, which feeds into the Limpopo River through the Umzingwane River. Normally, water from the Limpopo is stored in Dam 1 before undergoing purification and distribution to residents and institutions.





Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid using untreated water from the river until the source and nature of the contamination are fully determined. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.