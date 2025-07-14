Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 38-year-old man was reportedly kidnapped and coerced into having unprotected sex with his ex-girlfriend at a lodge in Highfield on Saturday, in a case that has shocked the local community.





Linos Gapanga was startled when his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Chizanga Chakanyuka, 26, unexpectedly entered his home in Glen View 7, accompanied by five unidentified men. The group accused Gapanga of having raped and impregnated Amanda, claims that have yet to be substantiated.





The five men forcibly abducted Gapanga, compelling him into a black BMW bearing registration number ACD 9485, while Amanda and others followed in a Ford Ranger, registration number ADG 3211. The convoy then proceeded to Machipisa Pink Lodge in Engineering, Highfield.





Upon arrival, Amanda entered a room inside the lodge. Three of the men assaulted Gapanga before forcing him into the same room. They ordered him to have unprotected sexual intercourse with Amanda, claiming the act was necessary to "remove some rituals."





After the incident, the men reportedly searched Gapanga and stole his wallet containing US$142 and several bank cards. He was left alone in the room while the group drove away.





Amanda was subsequently arrested by police.





Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident.





"Police arrested a woman in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case in Highfield. The case involves ex-lovers and five other men. The complainant sustained a swollen face, rib pains, and complained of a headache. He was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing," said Inspector Chakanza.





The police have launched investigations into the case as they seek to identify and apprehend the other suspects involved.