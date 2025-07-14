Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has been ranked as having the second highest proportion of people living with HIV (PLHIV) who reported experiencing stigma while seeking health services, according to the latest UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2025. The report draws on data from the People Living with HIV Stigma Index 2.0 (2020–2024) and highlights persistent challenges faced by those living with HIV in accessing healthcare without discrimination.

According to the report, Iran tops the list with 36 percent of people living with HIV reporting stigma, while Zimbabwe follows closely at 30 percent. Other countries cited include Sierra Leone at 27 percent, Vietnam at 25 percent, New Zealand at 21 percent, and Indonesia at 20 percent.





UNAIDS expressed deep concern that internalized stigma remains a major barrier to healthcare access for people living with HIV. The report states that one in four PLHIV experienced stigma even when seeking non-HIV-related health services, a reality that continues to undermine efforts to integrate HIV treatment into broader health care. UNAIDS noted that many people living with HIV continue to fear disclosing their status, which results in them missing medical appointments or treatment.





The report further revealed that 20 percent of PLHIV have missed doses of their antiretroviral therapy (ART) due to fear of disclosure. An analysis covering 25 countries showed that almost 40 percent of PLHIV reported feeling ashamed of their status, while one in five admitted they had missed ART doses because of the stigma attached to revealing their HIV status.





UNAIDS also raised concern over the intersectional stigma experienced by key populations, including people who inject drugs, transgender women, sex workers, and men who have sex with men. Many of these individuals reported experiencing violence, discrimination, and exclusion, which continues to deter them from accessing essential health services.





Despite these challenges, Zimbabwe has made significant progress in combating the HIV epidemic. The country has successfully achieved the 95-95-95 targets ahead of schedule, reducing new HIV infections by over 75 percent between 2010 and 2024. According to UNAIDS, Zimbabwe remains on course to achieve a 90 percent reduction in new infections by 2030, positioning itself among the global leaders in the fight against HIV.





The report noted that, as of 2024, approximately 31.6 million people globally were receiving HIV treatment, representing 77 percent of all people living with the virus. Several regions are approaching the global targets for testing, treatment, and viral suppression by 2025. Zimbabwe is among seven countries — alongside Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Rwanda, and Zambia — that had reached the 95-95-95 targets by the end of 2024.





While Zimbabwe's efforts have been lauded, the continued prevalence of stigma serves as a reminder that medical achievements alone are not enough. UNAIDS has called for targeted interventions to tackle stigma and discrimination, stressing the need for stronger mental health support systems and public education to ensure people living with HIV can access healthcare freely and without fear.