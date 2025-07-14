Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views

Zimbabwe has been ranked as having the second highest proportion of people living with HIV (PLHIV) who reported experiencing stigma while seeking health services, according to the latest UNAIDS Global AIDS Update 2025. The report draws on data from the People Living with HIV Stigma Index 2.0 (2020–2024) and highlights persistent challenges faced by those living with HIV in accessing healthcare without discrimination.

According to the report, Iran tops the list with 36 percent of people living with HIV reporting stigma, while Zimbabwe follows closely at 30 percent. Other countries cited include Sierra Leone at 27 percent, Vietnam at 25 percent, New Zealand at 21 percent, and Indonesia at 20 percent.


UNAIDS expressed deep concern that internalized stigma remains a major barrier to healthcare access for people living with HIV. The report states that one in four PLHIV experienced stigma even when seeking non-HIV-related health services, a reality that continues to undermine efforts to integrate HIV treatment into broader health care. UNAIDS noted that many people living with HIV continue to fear disclosing their status, which results in them missing medical appointments or treatment.


The report further revealed that 20 percent of PLHIV have missed doses of their antiretroviral therapy (ART) due to fear of disclosure. An analysis covering 25 countries showed that almost 40 percent of PLHIV reported feeling ashamed of their status, while one in five admitted they had missed ART doses because of the stigma attached to revealing their HIV status.


UNAIDS also raised concern over the intersectional stigma experienced by key populations, including people who inject drugs, transgender women, sex workers, and men who have sex with men. Many of these individuals reported experiencing violence, discrimination, and exclusion, which continues to deter them from accessing essential health services.


Despite these challenges, Zimbabwe has made significant progress in combating the HIV epidemic. The country has successfully achieved the 95-95-95 targets ahead of schedule, reducing new HIV infections by over 75 percent between 2010 and 2024. According to UNAIDS, Zimbabwe remains on course to achieve a 90 percent reduction in new infections by 2030, positioning itself among the global leaders in the fight against HIV.


The report noted that, as of 2024, approximately 31.6 million people globally were receiving HIV treatment, representing 77 percent of all people living with the virus. Several regions are approaching the global targets for testing, treatment, and viral suppression by 2025. Zimbabwe is among seven countries — alongside Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, Rwanda, and Zambia — that had reached the 95-95-95 targets by the end of 2024.


While Zimbabwe's efforts have been lauded, the continued prevalence of stigma serves as a reminder that medical achievements alone are not enough. UNAIDS has called for targeted interventions to tackle stigma and discrimination, stressing the need for stronger mental health support systems and public education to ensure people living with HIV can access healthcare freely and without fear.



Source - Health Times

Comments


Must Read

Regime change foundation closes down

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

52 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

54 mins ago | 11 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

58 mins ago | 9 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

14 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

14 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1715 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 537 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 250 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1289 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 532 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 467 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

14 Jul 2025 at 15:58hrs | 603 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

14 Jul 2025 at 15:57hrs | 161 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

14 Jul 2025 at 15:56hrs | 1669 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

14 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1028 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

14 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 220 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

14 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 1378 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 749 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 734 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

14 Jul 2025 at 08:10hrs | 694 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

14 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 1468 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

14 Jul 2025 at 08:00hrs | 871 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

14 Jul 2025 at 07:58hrs | 590 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

14 Jul 2025 at 07:56hrs | 121 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

14 Jul 2025 at 07:55hrs | 398 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

14 Jul 2025 at 07:54hrs | 212 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

14 Jul 2025 at 07:52hrs | 131 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

14 Jul 2025 at 07:51hrs | 358 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

14 Jul 2025 at 07:50hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 07:49hrs | 118 Views