Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Chinese national, Zheng Chunping, appeared in court over the weekend following his arrest on allegations of dealing in dangerous drugs, specifically crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth).





Chunping appeared before Harare Magistrate Ruth Moyo facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs. He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody.





According to the State, on July 11 at around 6:30am, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Division in Harare received a tip-off that Chunping was involved in the illegal drug trade from his residence.





Acting swiftly, detectives proceeded to his home at Peackwood Village, located along Cecil Road in Harare. They positioned themselves at the communal entrance of the gated community and intercepted Chunping as he arrived driving a black BMW X6.





Upon identifying themselves and explaining the purpose of their visit, the officers conducted a search on Chunping. They allegedly recovered a sachet of crystal meth from his pocket. A further search of his vehicle reportedly led to the discovery of another sachet concealed inside the driver's side door panel.





Detectives proceeded to search Chunping's residence but found no additional drugs.





Following his arrest, the recovered substances were tested at CID Drugs and Narcotics headquarters, where they were confirmed to be crystal meth.





Soon after his release from police custody, Chunping was rearrested by immigration authorities seeking to verify his immigration status in Zimbabwe.





The case is expected to continue as investigations proceed.