Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views

Kenya has officially removed visa requirements for all African nations and most Caribbean countries, in a bold step aimed at fostering intra-African trade, tourism, and integration. The move is part of a wider continental push to enhance connectivity and ease of movement across Africa.


Previously, holders of Zimbabwean passports were required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter Kenya, despite being exempt from traditional visas. That requirement has now also been scrapped.


Under the new policy, travellers from African countries will no longer need to fill out lengthy forms or pay any visa fees to enter Kenya, marking a significant shift towards facilitating hassle-free travel across the continent.


However, Kenya has clarified that this latest measure does not apply to Libya and Somalia due to ongoing security concerns.


"As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant ETA exemptions to all African countries, except Somalia and Libya, due to security concerns," read part of a statement from the Kenyan Cabinet.


In a related development, Zimbabwe has joined South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, and Angola in agreeing to pilot the long-awaited SADC Tourism Univisa. This initiative is expected to significantly boost intra-regional tourism within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).


The announcement was made during the SADC Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs) Summit of Heads of State and Government recently held in Harare.


"Summit commended five Member States namely Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe for accepting to pilot the SADC Tourism Univisa, a regional instrument which is expected to simplify travel and promote regional tourism within SADC countries to boost intra-regional tourism," said SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi.


The Univisa is designed to allow foreign tourists to travel seamlessly between participating SADC countries, with expectations that the region's tourism sector will experience significant growth as a result.


Kenya has also announced plans to enhance its border management systems, allowing for instant or within 72-hour ETA approvals depending on operational capacity.


Zimbabwe and Kenya continue to enjoy strong diplomatic and economic ties, with Kenya's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Getrude Nyausi Angote, recently reaffirming her country's commitment to deepening relations between the two nations.


"Our priorities are in trade and investment, but more importantly, we intend to deepen our diplomatic relations in many ways," Ambassador Angote said during the presentation of her credentials at State House in Harare a fortnight ago.


She also underscored the importance of collaboration on climate resilience:


"Africa is disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change. With the global climate agenda in mind, we are looking to strengthen our relationship with Zimbabwe, to build resilience and implement climate action to address droughts, floods, and other climate-related challenges."


Both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President William Ruto have laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation through their roles in regional and continental bodies, with future engagements expected to further deepen bilateral ties.



Source - Herald

Comments


Must Read

Regime change foundation closes down

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

52 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

54 mins ago | 11 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

58 mins ago | 9 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

59 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

14 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

14 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1715 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 537 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 249 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1289 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 532 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 467 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

14 Jul 2025 at 15:58hrs | 603 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

14 Jul 2025 at 15:57hrs | 161 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

14 Jul 2025 at 15:56hrs | 1669 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

14 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1028 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

14 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 220 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

14 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 1378 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 749 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 734 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

14 Jul 2025 at 08:10hrs | 694 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

14 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 1468 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

14 Jul 2025 at 08:00hrs | 871 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

14 Jul 2025 at 07:58hrs | 590 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

14 Jul 2025 at 07:56hrs | 121 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

14 Jul 2025 at 07:55hrs | 398 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

14 Jul 2025 at 07:54hrs | 212 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

14 Jul 2025 at 07:52hrs | 131 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

14 Jul 2025 at 07:51hrs | 358 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

14 Jul 2025 at 07:50hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 07:49hrs | 118 Views