Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kenya has officially removed visa requirements for all African nations and most Caribbean countries, in a bold step aimed at fostering intra-African trade, tourism, and integration. The move is part of a wider continental push to enhance connectivity and ease of movement across Africa.





Previously, holders of Zimbabwean passports were required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter Kenya, despite being exempt from traditional visas. That requirement has now also been scrapped.





Under the new policy, travellers from African countries will no longer need to fill out lengthy forms or pay any visa fees to enter Kenya, marking a significant shift towards facilitating hassle-free travel across the continent.





However, Kenya has clarified that this latest measure does not apply to Libya and Somalia due to ongoing security concerns.





"As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant ETA exemptions to all African countries, except Somalia and Libya, due to security concerns," read part of a statement from the Kenyan Cabinet.





In a related development, Zimbabwe has joined South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, and Angola in agreeing to pilot the long-awaited SADC Tourism Univisa. This initiative is expected to significantly boost intra-regional tourism within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).





The announcement was made during the SADC Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCAs) Summit of Heads of State and Government recently held in Harare.





"Summit commended five Member States namely Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe for accepting to pilot the SADC Tourism Univisa, a regional instrument which is expected to simplify travel and promote regional tourism within SADC countries to boost intra-regional tourism," said SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi.





The Univisa is designed to allow foreign tourists to travel seamlessly between participating SADC countries, with expectations that the region's tourism sector will experience significant growth as a result.





Kenya has also announced plans to enhance its border management systems, allowing for instant or within 72-hour ETA approvals depending on operational capacity.





Zimbabwe and Kenya continue to enjoy strong diplomatic and economic ties, with Kenya's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mrs Getrude Nyausi Angote, recently reaffirming her country's commitment to deepening relations between the two nations.





"Our priorities are in trade and investment, but more importantly, we intend to deepen our diplomatic relations in many ways," Ambassador Angote said during the presentation of her credentials at State House in Harare a fortnight ago.





She also underscored the importance of collaboration on climate resilience:





"Africa is disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change. With the global climate agenda in mind, we are looking to strengthen our relationship with Zimbabwe, to build resilience and implement climate action to address droughts, floods, and other climate-related challenges."





Both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and President William Ruto have laid the groundwork for enhanced cooperation through their roles in regional and continental bodies, with future engagements expected to further deepen bilateral ties.