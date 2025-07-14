Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old man from Njube suburb appeared in court facing charges of unlawful entry and theft after allegedly breaking into a house in Entumbane suburb and stealing a 43-inch plasma television and a decoder.





Jordan Ncube appeared before Western Commonage Magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga on Monday and was remanded in custody to July 23.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Ms Audrey Kufandikanwe, the incident took place on June 18, 2025, when Ncube, together with an accomplice only identified as Mncedisi — who is still at large — broke into the home of Ms Isabel Moyo in Entumbane.





The court heard that the duo forced open a padlock to gain entry into the house. Once inside, they proceeded to the lounge where they allegedly stole a 43-inch Luxuco plasma TV and an OpenView decoder from the room divider before making their escape unnoticed.





The following day, Ncube reportedly advertised the stolen television for sale on a WhatsApp platform.





Wellington Mthunzi, who saw the advert, contacted Ncube and arranged to meet him. He later purchased the television for US$130.





Police investigations subsequently led to Ncube's arrest and the recovery of the stolen television set. However, the decoder has not been recovered.





Police have since launched a manhunt for Mncedisi, who remains at large.





The case continues.