Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 22-year-old man from Chief Charumbira's area in Masvingo rural lost two front teeth after he was allegedly stabbed in the mouth during a violent altercation over a sex worker at Manyama Business Centre.





The incident, which occurred around midnight on June 6, 2025, has led to Albert Mushuma facing attempted murder charges before Masvingo Magistrate Arafat Kozanai.





The victim, Bothwell Wushe, of Manyama Business Centre, sustained serious injuries after Mushuma allegedly stabbed him on the lower lip with a knife, resulting in the loss of his two front teeth.





According to court proceedings, the altercation arose after Wushe approached Blessing Hawu, a known sex worker, who rejected his advances. As Wushe attempted to persuade her, Mushuma and an accomplice — who is still at large — arrived at the scene.





An argument reportedly broke out between Wushe and Mushuma, leading to the violent stabbing.





The State, represented by Prosecutor Precious Takuva, alleges that Mushuma's actions were deliberate and intended to cause serious harm.





The matter has been postponed to allow further investigations, while efforts to apprehend Mushuma's accomplice continue.