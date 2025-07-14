Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe eyes price relief towards end of 2025

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views

After years of persistent inflationary pressures, Zimbabwe is approaching the latter half of 2025 with cautious optimism, as recent economic indicators and government policy measures point towards a potential decline in the prices of goods and services. While the path to full price stability remains a work in progress, current trends offer a glimmer of hope for weary consumers.


The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has forecast that the annual ZiG inflation rate — which experienced a temporary spike in the aftermath of the September 2024 economic shock — is projected to decline to below 30% by December 31, 2025. Looking further ahead, authorities expect inflation to move towards single-digit levels. This outlook is being driven by a commitment to maintaining a tight monetary policy aimed at balancing inflation control with economic growth. Monthly ZiG inflation is expected to remain low and stable in the months ahead.


Factors Supporting the Easing of Prices

Several key factors are converging to create conditions conducive to softer prices:

The RBZ's sustained adherence to tight monetary policy, including strict reserve money targeting and continued interventions in the foreign exchange market, is helping stabilize the exchange rate. A stable exchange rate is essential in Zimbabwe's multi-currency environment, reducing imported inflation and allowing businesses to price goods more predictably.


Favorable weather patterns during the first half of 2025 have resulted in improved agricultural production, a critical factor given that food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 31% of Zimbabwe's Consumer Price Index (CPI). A good harvest is expected to lead to lower food prices, easing a key driver of inflation.


Following the April 2024 introduction of the ZiG currency and subsequent measures, both the official and parallel market exchange rates have shown signs of stabilization. This reduced volatility has been welcomed by businesses, enabling them to set prices with greater confidence and avoiding the frequent adjustments seen in previous years.


The government's efforts to close the 2025 fiscal financing gap through rationalized spending and improved public financial management are also seen as vital. A more disciplined fiscal stance reduces the risk of excessive money supply growth, helping to keep inflationary pressures in check. According to the World Bank, greater price stability will also enhance government revenues by recovering inflation-eroded tax collections.


On the international front, global inflation is forecast to continue declining through 2025 and 2026. This trend will likely benefit Zimbabwe by reducing the cost of imported goods and production inputs, helping further contain domestic inflation.


Despite the positive outlook, challenges persist. While month-on-month inflation for both ZiG and USD transactions has cooled, year-on-year USD inflation remains elevated, underscoring the country's continued structural vulnerabilities and heavy import dependency. Furthermore, newly introduced tax measures at the beginning of 2025 are noted as potential constraints on already stretched household budgets.


Nevertheless, international institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank broadly align with the RBZ's projections, anticipating a 6% economic growth rate in 2025. This anticipated growth, paired with easing inflation, is expected to gradually restore consumer purchasing power and reduce the overall cost of living.


As the second half of 2025 unfolds, Zimbabwean consumers will be watching closely for tangible reductions in the cost of goods — a long-awaited relief from years of economic hardship. The success of current policies and the positive impact of a strong agricultural season will be pivotal in determining whether this fragile optimism translates into reality.



Source - Mirror

Comments


Must Read

Regime change foundation closes down

38 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabweans must boycott vehicle licence renewals

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

52 mins ago | 10 Views

Man loses teeth in violent fight over sex worker

55 mins ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo man in court for stealing TV, selling it on WhatsApp

56 mins ago | 14 Views

Kenya scraps visa requirements for African countries

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Chinaman in court for possession of crystal meth in Harare

58 mins ago | 9 Views

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting 3 learners

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe ranks 2nd globally for HIV-related stigma

59 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe fears HIV setbacks despite global praise

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Man forced into 'ritual cleansing' sex

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe investigates contamination of Limpopo river water

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Pirate taxis continue to wreak havoc on Zimbabwe's roads

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Peter Dube's trial commences after years of delays

14 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mutare Boys' High headmaster elected NASH rugby boss

14 hrs ago | 316 Views

Horror Crash Rocks FC Platinum

14 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Zimbabwe's shisha tobacco sales top 400,000kg

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Fastjet launches students fares on Harare-Lusaka route

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Mthwakazi doorsteps Ramaphosa over denied health services

14 hrs ago | 805 Views

Man in court for alleged rape of MSU student

14 hrs ago | 651 Views

Chimombe applies for discharge in US$7m goat scandal

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vote to work 3 days a week

14 hrs ago | 457 Views

Govt workers stage a flash protest at Mthuli Ncube's office

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Man Roasted on Braai Stand for Drinking Alone

14 Jul 2025 at 22:22hrs | 1715 Views

Mine owner fined for operating unregistered milling plants

14 Jul 2025 at 21:45hrs | 537 Views

Mzembi's legal woes deepen

14 Jul 2025 at 17:09hrs | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe to Host Groundbreaking Technology Dialogue: Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 16:39hrs | 249 Views

Man (48) axes wife (68)

14 Jul 2025 at 16:36hrs | 1289 Views

Woman in court for assault with cooking pot

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 532 Views

Man bites off victim's nose in violent assault

14 Jul 2025 at 15:59hrs | 467 Views

Street kid-turned-vendor convicted of fraud, theft

14 Jul 2025 at 15:58hrs | 603 Views

Mudenda calls for pro-poor budgeting to promote equity

14 Jul 2025 at 15:57hrs | 161 Views

Barriers installed at Trabablas Interchange

14 Jul 2025 at 15:56hrs | 1669 Views

Truckload of fertilizer destined for Charamba's farm stolen

14 Jul 2025 at 15:55hrs | 1028 Views

Mzembi remains on remand as application is dismissed

14 Jul 2025 at 15:44hrs | 220 Views

Cucsman apologises for blind loyalty to Chamisa

14 Jul 2025 at 10:07hrs | 1378 Views

200 ambulances for all provinces in Zimbabwe

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 749 Views

Man convicted of stealing uncle's beer

14 Jul 2025 at 08:20hrs | 734 Views

Zimbabwe gold makes currency history

14 Jul 2025 at 08:10hrs | 694 Views

Ramaphosa kicks the can down the road

14 Jul 2025 at 08:02hrs | 1468 Views

Lenient sentence for unlicensed driver sparks public outcry

14 Jul 2025 at 08:00hrs | 871 Views

Police officers in uniform banned from betting shops

14 Jul 2025 at 07:58hrs | 590 Views

Matabeleland North embarks on waste water infrastructure overhaul

14 Jul 2025 at 07:56hrs | 121 Views

Zimbabwe govt fiddles while UZ burns

14 Jul 2025 at 07:55hrs | 398 Views

RBZ disburses ZiG350 million to key sectors

14 Jul 2025 at 07:54hrs | 212 Views

'Surge in forex inflows a boon for ZiG stability'

14 Jul 2025 at 07:52hrs | 131 Views

State closes case against Harare couple

14 Jul 2025 at 07:51hrs | 358 Views

Fake Red Cross first aid certificates flood black market

14 Jul 2025 at 07:50hrs | 167 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Japan for World Expo 2025

14 Jul 2025 at 07:49hrs | 118 Views