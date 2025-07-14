Zinara starts enforcing radio licence requirement

News / National

by Staff reporter

The controversial Broadcasting Services Amendment Act of 2025 has officially come into effect and is now being enforced by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA), sparking outrage among motorists over its potentially crippling financial impact.





At the centre of the controversy is Clause 15 of the Act, which compels all motorists to obtain a valid Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence before they can renew their vehicle licence and insurance through ZINARA. This effectively forces vehicle owners to pay US$30 per term for ZBC radio services, regardless of whether they actually use them.





For motorists, this translates to an additional minimum cost of US$90 per year just to keep their vehicles roadworthy — a significant sum that many fear could lead to desperate measures, such as disabling car radios or pursuing exemption certificates in an attempt to avoid the added financial burden.





In a memorandum dated 15 July 2025, ZINARA's Revenue Operations Director, Mr P.M. Shuro, issued clear instructions to licensing centres across the country. The directive states that no vehicle licence renewal or insurance can be processed without proof of a valid ZBC radio licence or an exemption certificate.





"In line with the enacted Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, all motorists are required to obtain a ZBC radio licence before they can renew their vehicle insurance or acquire a ZINARA vehicle licence disc," reads part of the memorandum.





ZINARA has placed the responsibility squarely on motorists to obtain exemption certificates from ZBC licensing offices.





"Customers whose vehicles are not equipped with a radio receiver are now required to obtain an exemption certificate from the ZBC. They will need to personally visit any ZBC Licensing Office to complete the necessary declaration form and obtain this exemption. We cannot process their ZINARA disc or insurance renewal until they present a valid exemption certificate," Shuro's statement continued.





The Broadcasting Services Amendment Act has been highly contentious since its introduction. Public hearings held in 2024 attracted widespread opposition, with critics arguing that the legislation is unjust, especially given Zimbabwe's strained economy. Despite these concerns, President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the bill into law in March 2025.





Media watchdogs, including the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and its partner organisations like the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ), fiercely lobbied Information Minister Jenfan Muswere to withdraw the bill, urging government to respect public sentiment. These efforts, however, were in vain.





Critics argue that Clause 15 discriminates against motorists, while citizens can still access ZBC radio through digital platforms on mobile phones without paying any additional fee. The move has been widely condemned as a veiled tax aimed at bolstering state broadcaster revenues at the expense of ordinary citizens.





Analysts warn that the law adds to the growing list of financial obligations faced by Zimbabweans and could lead to non-compliance, increased frustration, and further erosion of public trust in government institutions.





As ZINARA enforces the policy nationwide, vehicle owners are bracing for increased costs — and more red tape — simply to stay legally on the road