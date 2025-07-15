Senior magistrate blames crippling economy, supports corruption

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Inyathi Senior Magistrate Samukeliswe Gumbo's leaked audio on corruption is circulating on social media.The magistrate who is reported to have offered passengers a lift was recorded blasting the country's economy while supporting corruption.In the audio she said every successful Zimbabwean to succeed there should be an element of criminality because the economy is bitting us."As a senior magistrate, I have children who should go to school but I cannot afford to send them to school, everyday I am at court at the end of the day I am going to involved in corruption because I need a descent life," she told her passengers.She further claimed that people should not judge civil servants who are corrupt because their money is not sufficient."If we are realistic US$200 and some bond civil servants are getting especially teachers cannot do anything to a normal human being," she added.One wonders how Gumbo is coping with Judiacial work where justice should be implemented regardless of class or wealth.