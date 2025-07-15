Man (61) threatens to kill stepmom (70) over witchcraft

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Plumtree

A 61-year-old Armson Ngwenya from Matanka village under Chief Bango has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by Plumtree magistrate, Joshua Nembaware, after being found guilty of threatening to kill his step-mother, Simomo Sibanda, over witchcraft.State, led by Sheila Nyathi, heard that on July 6, 2025, at around 18:00 hours, Ngwenya proceeded to the complainant's homestead, accusing him of witchcraft, which led to the death of his late mother.A misunderstanding arose and Ngwenya withdrew a knife, threatening to kill the complainant, who then fled to a nearby homestead seeking refuge.Nembaware, however, suspended 6 months imprisonment wholly for a period of 5 years on condition that Ngwenya does not, within that period, commit any offence of the same nature for which, upon conviction is sent to imprisonment without the option of a fine.