Zimbabwe govt moves to regulate private health fees

Private health institutions in Zimbabwe will no longer be allowed to arbitrarily increase their fees or impose charges beyond government-prescribed limits without prior approval from the Minister of Health and Child Care, under proposed new legislation currently before Parliament.Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi announced the changes on Tuesday during the second reading of the Medical Services Amendment Bill in the National Assembly. The Bill seeks to align the current Medical Services Act with constitutional provisions guaranteeing the right to health.One of the Bill's key provisions is the introduction of tighter controls on the fees and charges levied by private hospitals. Ziyambi explained that private health providers will now require ministerial approval for any increases above prescribed maximums, regardless of when the fees were first introduced."This change ensures greater oversight and control over the cost of private healthcare, aiming to protect patients from exorbitant charges," Ziyambi said.Previously, institutions could argue that existing fees predating a government-set limit were exempt. The proposed amendment removes that loophole.Another major highlight of the Bill is the mandatory admission of emergency cases. Under Clause 8, private hospitals will be legally required to admit and stabilize patients suffering from life-threatening conditions for a minimum of 48 hours, even if they are unable to pay."This is a lifeline for many," said Ziyambi. "It aligns with Section 76 of our Constitution, which guarantees the right to emergency medical treatment."The Bill further empowers the Health Minister to introduce regulations specifically focused on vulnerable groups, including children, people with chronic illnesses, war veterans, and persons with disabilities.Ziyambi told Parliament the reforms were designed to address longstanding public concerns about inaccessibility and the high cost of private healthcare."This Bill is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every citizen and permanent resident of our nation has access to essential health services," he said.Additionally, the Bill provides for the establishment of healthcare packages at different service levels and creates a National Consultative Health Forum to ensure public participation in health policy matters.The legislation also strengthens anti-discrimination measures within healthcare, bringing them into alignment with Section 56 of the Constitution, which protects citizens from unfair treatment based on various grounds.Minister Ziyambi said the Bill marked a significant step forward in safeguarding Zimbabweans' health rights."Healthcare should not be a privilege; it must be accessible to all," he said.