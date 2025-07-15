Bosso fans stage mini-protest

News / National

by Staff reporter

A faction of Highlanders Football Club supporters, identifying themselves as Bosso Ultras, staged a mini-protest during their team's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Green Fuel last Sunday, calling for the resignation of the club's executive and board over alleged mismanagement of funds.The protestors paraded a banner around the stadium during the match, which read:"New executive, new board members, no to misuse of Bosso funds. Sikhathele ngamasela."The banner was eventually mounted on the Soweto End goalpost, a symbolic location for the club's most passionate supporters.The protest has sparked speculation among fans about possible political motives within the club's structures, particularly after one of the women carrying the banner was identified as a close relative of Nodumo Nyathi, a former chairmanship candidate in the club's 2024 elections.Nyathi, however, swiftly dismissed any involvement when contacted for comment."Mina? Bayangihlolela. I stood against the official VONC (vote of no confidence) against Johnfat [Sibanda] and his team and you think I can sponsor such things?" Nyathi said."I'm not sure why people will try and paint me this bad. I thought elections were over. Do they still feel good ukungingcolisa (smearing my name) on lies? For what gain?"The protest reflects the growing frustration within the Bosso fan base, with some accusing the current leadership of failing to uphold the club's values and of financial mismanagement, despite the team's efforts to stabilize on the pitch.No official comment had been issued by Highlanders FC at the time of publishing.