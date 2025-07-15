Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

News / National

by Staff reporter

It's game over. The standards have been thrown into the dust bins! pic.twitter.com/6shVapOviW — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 5, 2025

The Harare City Council has announced plans to ban three-wheeled taxis from operating on city roads as part of sweeping reforms aimed at bringing order to the capital's chaotic public transport system.Outlined in the recently adopted Draft Master Plan 2025-2045, the council's latest proposal explicitly states that three-wheeled taxis — popularly known as "tuk-tuks" — will no longer be allowed to operate as public transport vehicles in Harare.The planned ban comes amid concerns over the growing proliferation of these small vehicles in suburbs such as Mabvuku and Budiriro, where they have become increasingly popular for ferrying commuters. In Mabvuku, for example, the tricycles are regularly seen transporting passengers between Tafara, Gazebo, and even Mbare Musika.City authorities say the move is part of a broader strategy to transform Harare's fractured transport sector, which has been plagued by the rise of informal and often unsafe transport modes.According to the master plan, commuter omnibuses (kombis) will also be phased out within the next three years, while pirate taxis (mushikashika) are to be banned with immediate effect.Council officials argue that the current transport environment has become unsustainable, with unregulated operators contributing to congestion, lawlessness, and an increase in road accidents.The Draft Master Plan 2025-2045 outlines efforts to reintroduce structured, reliable, and formal public transport systems, with a long-term vision of improving urban mobility, reducing congestion, and ensuring passenger safety.The ban on three-wheeled taxis is expected to face resistance from residents who have come to rely on the cheap and accessible service, especially in areas underserved by formal transport.However, council insists that order must prevail if the city is to achieve its urban renewal goals.