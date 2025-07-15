Harare moves to ban 3-wheeled taxis from City roads

Latest News Editor's Choice


Madluphuthu dies
Renowned actor and comedian Oscar Mgudlwa, fondly known as Madluphuthu, has died.

The actor, who had recently joined eTV's The Black Door, passed away at the age of 50.

Details of what caused his passing have not been released.

On Wednesday, one of his friends and a filmmaker who worked with him, Mandla Ngcongwane, said the passing of the legendary Madluphuthu is a profound loss for the industry and for all who knew and admired him.

"He wasn't just a familiar face. He was a true comedic genius whose impeccable timing and unique ability to bring laughter and joy touched so many lives. Oscar had that rare gift of making people feel lighter. Even in the heaviest moments," said Ngcongwane.

He further said Oscar's presence, humour, and spirit will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

"In Oscar, I've lost more than just a friend, I've lost a true creative partner. He was someone I could always count on when it came to writing, brainstorming, and throwing around those off-the-wall, hilarious ideas that somehow always worked. We were actually on the verge of starting another major project together. And his absence leaves a real void."

Meanwhile, kwaito group Trompies member-turned politician Eugene Mthethwawho also worked with Mgudlwa, said Oscar had a remarkable ability to fully embody his characters, making audiences believe he was the role he played.

"I had the privilege of working closely with Oscar Mgudlwa on the Madluphuthu movies with Chicco. His incredible talent truly shone. He could switch between characters with such ease, completely absorbing each one. It was a gift to witness," he said.

Beyond his talent, Mthethwa said Oscar was a genuinely humble man.

"Despite his popularity, he never let fame go to his head. He was respectful, always mingling with everyone on set. And he'd call me grootman with that warm smile of his. That humility made him special," he added.

Mthethwa said the news of his passing hit him hard.

"It's devastating to lose such a talented soul," he said.

"Oscar was never any trouble, he was a joy to work with. The only challenge we faced back then was the lack of regulation in our industry. We started out selling Madluphuthu movies from the boot of our car. But Oscar's passion and dedication always kept us going. We've lost a true gem, and it's a reminder of how many talented people we're losing too soon."

Source - sowetan

